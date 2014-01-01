Bill De Blasio Has Named His Choice To Run Transportation In New York City

AP Undersecretary of Transportation Polly Trottenberg, talks with HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan at the National Museum of the American Indian, in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2013.

New York Mayor-elect Bill de Blasio has named Polly Trottenberg to run the City’s Department of Transportation, he announced today.

Since January 2013, Trottenberg has served as the Under Secretary for Policy at the U.S. Department of Transportation. She replaces Janette Sadik-Khan, who served six years as Commissioner under outgoing Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

As a candidate, de Blasio pledged to improve access to New York’s transportation system for low-income residents, and to bring serious injuries and fatalities from traffic accidents “to zero” by 2024.

Via his website, de Blasio said Trottenberg will execute his “ambitious agenda to expand Bus Rapid Transit in the outer boroughs, reduce traffic fatalities, increase bicycling, and boost the efficiency of city streets.”

In a statement, Gene Russianoff, chief spokesperson of the advocacy group Straphangers Campaign, said the new mayor’s choice “is a winner.”

“With Polly’s great knowledge of how Washington works and how to get projects moving, she’s right for New York.”

Trottenberg has previously worked as the executive director of non-profit Building America’s Future, Deputy Chief of Staff to Senator Barbara Boxer, and at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. She holds an undergraduate degree from Barnard College and a Master’s in Public Policy from the Kennedy School of Government.

De Blasio also announced his choices for the heads of the city’s Economic Development Corporation, Department of Homeless Services, and Office of Labour Relations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.