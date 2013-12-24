NYC Mayor-Elect De Blasio Picks Ex-Goldman Exec For Top Role

Alicia Glen, the former head of urban investment at Goldman Sachs, will serve as deputy mayor for housing and economic development, Mayor-elect Bill de Blasio announced this morning.

Glen, 47, oversaw Goldman’s financing of New York’s bike share program, Citi Bike, “as well as billions of dollars of projects in low-income neighborhoods,” the Wall Street Journal reports. She also served as an assistant commissioner for housing finance from 1998-2002. From the Journal:

Ms. Glen said, that “the tale of two cities is not OK. It is not OK for us to live in this city and to tolerate the inequality.” She discussed improving the film, technology, advanced manufacturing and light industrial industries in the city, and “about making smart, strategic investments to spur job creation.” Ms. Glen said she supports Mr. de Blasio’s plan to tax high-income earners to fund universal pre-kindergarten programs — and said she believes her colleagues at Goldman would also support it. “I’m a banker so I did the maths, and that’s about $US3.57 a day, and that’s a latte,” Ms. Glen said.

It’s somewhat of a strange choice for de Blasio, who painted himself as a kind of economic everyman in contrast to Mayor Bloomberg’s cozy relationship with Wall Street.

