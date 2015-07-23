DE BLASIO DROPS UBER VEHICLE CAP

Steve Jennings/Getty ImagesSAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 05: Winner Travis Kalanick of Uber collects the award for Best Overall Startup of 2014 at the TechCrunch 8th Annual Crunchies Awards at the Davies Symphony Hall on February 5, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch)
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio is, for now, dropping his proposed bill to limit the growth of for-hire vehicle companies like Uber in the city, the New York Times reported Wednesday.
Developing…
NOW WATCH: The ‘Tesla of scooters’ is finally available and it looks incredible
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.