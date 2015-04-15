Bill de Blasio doubles down on his questions about Hillary Clinton

Julia Xanthos/NYDN New York City Bill de Blasio (D).

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) has some issues with his former boss, Hillary Clinton.

De Blasio made national headlines on Sunday when he pointedly refused to endorse Clinton on “Meet the Press,” the same day the former secretary of state launched her 2016 campaign for the White House.

De Blasio has long been viewed as a political ally of Clintons. The mayor even managed her 2000 Senate campaign before he ran for the New York City Council.

But at a Tuesday press conference, de Blasio raised still more eyebrows by airing a number of potential criticisms for Clinton’s campaign, according to reporters watching the event. De Blasio reportedly indicated it is a “new day” and he is not aware where Clinton stands on issues, so he needs to “hear more.”

Business Insider reached out to de Blasio’s office for a transcript or audio recording of his remarks. As of this writing, they have not responded.

View some of the reporters’ tweets below:

De Blasio says Hillary has been removed from domestic issues for several years. “This is a different country now.”

— Andrew J. Hawkins (@andyjayhawk) April 14, 2015

.@BilldeBlasio describes @HillaryClinton as “a candidate who hasn’t been in the public eye for 8 years.” Really?

— Andrew J. Hawkins (@andyjayhawk) April 14, 2015

De Blaz praises Hillary’s liberal C.V., but: “This is a new day, with a whole new set of issues, & we need to hear answers on those issues.”

— Mike Grynbaum (@grynbaum) April 14, 2015

De Blasio says “it’s normal to want to hear more” from a candidate, and he’d already briefed HRC’s team on his MTP remarks.

— Mike Grynbaum (@grynbaum) April 14, 2015

Asked about ex-boss @HillaryClinton, @BilldeBlasio says, “I consider myself a loyal person in life … in politics”

— Emily Ngo (@epngo) April 14, 2015

Mayor de Blasio on whether he was surprised at backlash to his Hillary comments on Sunday: “I’m not surprised by much.”

— Matt Flegenheimer (@mattfleg) April 14, 2015

NOW WATCH: Barney Frank has a grim outlook for the 2016 elections



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.