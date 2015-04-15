Bill de Blasio doubles down on his questions about Hillary Clinton

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) has some issues with his former boss, Hillary Clinton.

De Blasio made national headlines on Sunday when he pointedly refused to endorse Clinton on “Meet the Press,” the same day the former secretary of state launched her 2016 campaign for the White House.

De Blasio has long been viewed as a political ally of Clintons. The mayor even managed her 2000 Senate campaign before he ran for the New York City Council.

But at a Tuesday press conference, de Blasio raised still more eyebrows by airing a number of potential criticisms for Clinton’s campaign, according to reporters watching the event. De Blasio reportedly indicated it is a “new day” and he is not aware where Clinton stands on issues, so he needs to “hear more.”

Business Insider reached out to de Blasio’s office for a transcript or audio recording of his remarks. As of this writing, they have not responded. 

View some of the reporters’ tweets below:

 

