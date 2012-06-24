DDB Creative Chief Accuses WPP Of 'Kill Omnicom' Policy In Cannes

DDB Worldwide’s chief creative officer, Amir Kassaei, struck back at WPP CEO Martin Sorrell’s allegations that Omnicom somehow rigged the Media Lions award in favour of Manning Gottlieb OMD’s work for Google by saying that WPP executives were ordered to discriminate against Omnicom agencies’ work in the jury voting.He also threatened to boycott Cannes next year if nothing were done (a highly unlikely occurence).



He said:

“I have since been notified by no fewer than 12 jury members that people from other holding companies this week are being briefed to kill Omnicom, especially BBDO, DDB and TBWA, this is a fact.

Kassaei’s contentious comments have the full support of Keith Reinhard, chairman Emeritus of DDB Worldwide, who said, “I have to agree with everything Kassaei has said”.

He also told CampaignIndia:

“What differentiates Omnicom from WPP is the creativity and innovation. I would respect them if they did the better work. Just look at the objective facts, in the media category, WPP is doing better than Omnicom, so accusing use that we’re playing silly games is not right.”

Here’s a video of him saying it, from CampaignBrief Australia:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Related:

CLAIM: Google Ad Campaign Won Top Cannes Award In Corrupt Judging Process

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.