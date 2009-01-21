D.C.'s Ritz-Carlton Trots Out Lavish Amenities, Dedicated Service For Inauguration

From Michelle Obama‘s favourite cookies to commemorative 600-thread-count, Egyptian cotton sheets to kukui nut leis, D.C.’s Ritz Carlton hotel has spared no expense to help its high-paying guests commemorate Barack‘s big day.



Washington Post: At the Washington Ritz-Carlton, at 22nd and M streets NW, the doormen wear top hats, silk scarves and special Hawaiian kukui nut leis that look like strings of polished black chocolates around their necks…

The guests cross the threshold and in that instant become players themselves, paying for an experience — at these prices, it better be good — and yet participating in something filled with ritual and common purpose.

The doormen slyly read luggage tags, then speak into microphones in their sleeves, announcing the arrivals.

If you wanted to partake in this spectacle, though, you had to act fast. Before Election day, rooms were going for $899 a night, but you had to stay for four nights. By Election Day, prices were going up every 12 hours, ultimately reaching $2,000 a night, and by the following Friday, the hotel was sold out.

So what do guests get with their room: 600-thread-count Egyptian cotton pillowcases that read “Inauguration ’09, The Ritz-Carlton Washington D.C.,” which those who sleep on them can take home as souvenirs.

