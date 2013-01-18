10 Outrageously Expensive Hotel Packages For The Presidential Inauguration

Photo: US Capitol
On Monday, Barack Obama will be sworn into his second term as the President of the United States. And though the crowd won’t be quite as big as it was in 2009, that hasn’t stopped D.C. hotels from unveiling some seriously over-the-top packages to lure in guests (and gain media buzz — guilty).These stays aren’t so much “hotel specials” as they are for especially wealthy individuals who can afford to sleep in $10,000+ a night suites.
But it’s not just about the suites — the perks are pretty nuts, too. From a Social Media Butler to document your entire stay, to a personal shopper and $5,000 store credit at Brooks Brothers, these hotels really outdid themselves on the extras. So we rounded up the 10 most expensive (and ridiculous) 2013 inauguration packages in Washington.
The Four Seasons will be treating their guests to un-specified 'inaugural-themed' gifts throughout the inauguration weekend, but the minimum length of stay at the hotel is five nights with rooms starting at $1,095 and skyrocketing to $20,000 a night for those who want to sleep in the hotel's presidential suite.
The Madison Hotel's $47,000 Inauguration Package has received a lot of buzz in the press, and for good reason -- not only do guests get to stay in the Presidential Suite, have a personal town car and driver, as well as a $5,000 shopping spree at Brooks Brothers, but the package also includes a 'Dedicated Social Media Butler' to chronicle your entire stay on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest (seriously).
Based on the White House Oval Office, the Willard Hotel's inauguration suites start at a $5,700 base price for a four night minimum. Add in the $27,000 catering service for your presidential parade viewing party, and your stay at the 150-year-old Pennsylvania Avenue hotel could cost just under $50,000.
The W Washington DC (right across the street from the White House) will be featuring an 'Extreme-Wow Suite' on the 10th floor with panoramic views of the Washington Monument, White House, Treasury Department, and parade routes. The $50,000 price tag includes a private limousine tour of the monuments and a $100,000 jewelry loaner from Washington's historic Connecticut Avenue jeweler.
A $57,000 stay in the Park Hyatt's Presidential Suite includes a Saks Fifth Avenue personal stylist.
Both the Hyatt's Presidential Suite as well as its guests will be decked out in Saks Fifth Avenue goods as a part of the $57,000 package. A personal butler service will also be provided, as well as a chauffeur, a dinner at Blue Duck Tavern's Chef's Table, an in-suite couples' massage, and a VIP backstage tour of the Kennedy centre.
The Hyatt Regency in D.C. created a $70,000 Pres Package with tickets to the Presidential Swearing-in Ceremony, the Inaugural Address, the parade, as well as a few other galas and balls you can attend. You'd be sleeping in the Presidential suite with two guest rooms for friends and family to stay in, plus a limousine to take you to and from the airport.
For $100,000, Ritz-Carlton's VIP inauguration package gets you two first class round trip airline tickets, a four-night stay in one of its suites, a private tour of Washington D.C. with an award-winning guide, and a hair and wardrobe consultation with a Saks Fifth Avenue 'Fashion Concierge.' Not to mention the food -- guests can look forward to a cupcake decoration party in Georgetown Cupcake as well as a three course dinner by Executive Chef Yves Samake.
Morrison House really went above and beyond with the $200,000 Inauguration Package. The steep price will get you accommodations in 45 guest rooms, a 24-hour butler service, daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner by Executive Chef Brian McPherson of The Grille at Morrison House, and a car for guest use. And when you leave, don't forget your keepsake silk pajamas and pillowcases monogrammed with your initials and the inauguration date.
The $320,000 Hotel Madera package is all about the gifts: a Kimpton animal print robe embroidered with 2013 Inauguration date, Riedel wine glasses etched with a donkey, and an inauguration 'Survival Kit' with bottled water, hand warmers, and ponchos in case of rain. Guests will also have a cocktail party in the Firefly Restaurant, a four-course dinner by Chef Daniel Bortnick, and an invite to the Inauguration Ball Social in the Firefly Lounge.
For everyone wondering what the outrageous $2.7 million presidential inauguration package will get you at the Marriott, here's the complete rundown: 8 nights in the presidential and vice presidential suites, hotel accommodations for 300 of your best friends, access to the 7,300-square-foot sky terrace to watch the inaugural parade (complete with crystal chandeliers and six 52
