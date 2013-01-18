10 Outrageously Expensive Hotel Packages For The Presidential Inauguration

Photo: US Capitol

On Monday, Barack Obama will be sworn into his second term as the President of the United States. And though the crowd won’t be quite as big as it was in 2009, that hasn’t stopped D.C. hotels from unveiling some seriously over-the-top packages to lure in guests (and gain media buzz — guilty).These stays aren’t so much “hotel specials” as they are for especially wealthy individuals who can afford to sleep in $10,000+ a night suites.



But it’s not just about the suites — the perks are pretty nuts, too. From a Social Media Butler to document your entire stay, to a personal shopper and $5,000 store credit at Brooks Brothers, these hotels really outdid themselves on the extras. So we rounded up the 10 most expensive (and ridiculous) 2013 inauguration packages in Washington.

