How every character in the DC extended universe compares to their comic-book counterpart

Here’s what he looks like in his full Kryptonian super-suit. In the film, his suit is a bit more muted. Superman. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures Over the years, Superman has appeared in comics, movies, radio serials, and TV shows — he’s one of the most iconic characters in comic history.

His iconic love interest Lois Lane, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, is played by Amy Adams. She’s a redhead in the DCEU, while in the comics, Lois is traditionally a brunette. Lois Lane. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League,” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League,” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Comics debut: “Action Comics No. 1” in June 1938

One of Superman’s most famous enemies, fellow Kryptonian General Zod, was played by Michael Shannon. General Zod. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Man of Steel” “Man of Steel” Comics debut: “Adventure Comics No. 238” in April 1961

When Kal-El landed on Earth, he was adopted by humans and named Clark Kent. His father, Jonathan, was played by Kevin Costner. Jonathan Kent. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Comics debut: “Superman No. 1” in June 1939

Clark’s mother, Martha, plays a pivotal role in the DCEU. She’s played by Diane Lane. Martha Kent. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League,” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League,” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Comics debut: “Superman No. 1” in June 1939

Clark’s boss at the Daily Planet, a newspaper in Metropolis, was played by Laurence Fishburne. They have the same generally displeased look. Perry White. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” Comics debut: “Superman No. 7” in November 1940

One of General Zod’s allies, Faora, was played by German actress Antje Traue. Their armor is remarkably similar. Faora. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Man of Steel” “Man of Steel” Comics debut: “Action Comics No. 471”

Ayelet Zurer played Lara Lor-Van, Kal-El’s birth mother. Lara Lor-Van. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Man of Steel” “Man of Steel” Comics debut: “More Fun Comics No. 101” in January/February 1945

Russell Crowe took over for Marlon Brando in the DCEU version of Jor-El, Kal-El’s father who teaches him about Krypton from beyond the grave. Jor-El. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Man of Steel” “Man of Steel” Comics debut: “More Fun Comics No. 101” in January/February 1945

Richard Schiff had a small role as Emil Hamilton. In the comics, he’s a professor, but in the DCEU, he’s a scientist working with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Emil Hamilton. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Man of Steel” “Man of Steel” Comics debut: “Adventures of Superman No. 424” in January 1987

Another Kryptonian enemy of Superman’s, Jax-Ur, appears in “Man of Steel” played by Mackenzie Gray. Jax-Ur. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Man of Steel” “Man of Steel” Comics debut: “Adventure Comics No. 289” in October 1961

Michael Kelly had a small role as minor Superman character Steve Lombard, a co-worker of Clark and Lois’ at the Daily Planet. Steve Lombard. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Man of Steel” “Man of Steel” Comics debut: “Superman No. 264” in June 1973

The DCEU returned in 2016 with “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” Ben Affleck made his debut as billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne … Bruce Wayne. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Suicide Squad,” “Justice League,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” and reportedly the upcoming film “The Flash” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Suicide Squad,” “Justice League,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” and reportedly the upcoming film “The Flash” Comics debut: “Detective Comics No. 27” in March 1939

Who, of course, also is known by another name: Batman. Batman. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures Affleck is one of eight men to have played Batman on the big screen. In order, you have Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Affleck, Will Arnett (voice), and, next year, Robert Pattinson in “The Batman.”

Superman’s most famous nemesis, Lex Luthor, also made his debut as played by Jesse Eisenberg. He later shaved his head to achieve his iconic bald look from the comics. Lex Luthor. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Comics debut: “Action Comics No. 23” in April 1940

Batman’s famed butler, Alfred Pennyworth, is played by Jeremy Irons, who took a more casual approach than Alfred’s classic tux and bow tie. Alfred Pennyworth. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League,” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League,” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Comics debut: “Batman No. 16” in April 1943 Note: Alfred will be played by Andy Serkis in “The Batman,” which isn’t officially in the DCEU.

Anatoli Knyazev, played by Callan Mulvey, appears as a henchman of Lex Luthor’s. In the comics, he’s a villain called KGBeast, a cybernetically enhanced assassin. KGBeast/Anatoli Knyazev. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” Comics debut: “Batman No. 417” in March 1988

Tao Okamoto played Lex Luthor’s assistant Mercy Graves. Mercy Graves. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” Comics debut: Graves actually debuted in the animated TV series “Superman: The Animated Series” in 1996. She then crossed over into comics with “Detective Comics No. 735” in August 1999.

Robin Atkin Downes provided the voice for the infamous Superman villain Doomsday — or at least, one version of him. In the comics, he’s a prehistoric Kryptonian demon, while in the DCEU, he’s a creature created from the reanimated corpse of General Zod. Doomsday. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Comics debut: “Superman: The Man of Steel No. 18” in December 1992

Jeffrey Dean Morgan had a small role as Bruce’s dead father, Thomas Wayne. Thomas Wayne. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” Comics debut: “Detective Comics No. 33” in November 1939

Lauren Cohan played Bruce’s deceased mother Martha, a name she shares with Clark’s mother. Note the pearls — they’re one of Martha’s trademarks. Martha Wayne. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” Comics debut: “Detective Comics No. 33” in November 1939

A version of Clark Kent’s best friend, Jimmy Olsen, appeared briefly in the film, played by Michael Cassidy. In the comics, he’s more of your traditional dopey guy, whereas in the film he’s a CIA operative. Jimmy Olsen. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” Comics debut: “Superman No. 13” in November/December 1941

Joe Morton briefly shows up in “Batman v Superman” playing STAR Labs scientist Silas Stone. He plays a larger role later on in the DCEU, as the father of Victor Stone, aka Cyborg. Silas Stone. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League,” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League,” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Comics debut: “DC Comics Presents No. 26” in October 1980

When “Suicide Squad” was released, it brought many of DC’s most well-known villains to the screen, including — of course — Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, a psychiatrist-turned-killer and one of Batman’s most famous villains. In the 2021 sequel, she gets to wear a more comics-accurate outfit, briefly. Harley Quinn. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “ Suicide Squad ,” “ Birds of Prey ,” and “The Suicide Squad” Comics debut: Harley is another character who made her debut on TV, in “Batman: The Animated Series” in 1992. She then made her comics debut in “The Batman Adventures No. 12” in September 1993.

Will Smith played Batman villain and deadly assassin with a secret heart Floyd Lawton, aka Deadshot. His DCEU costume was impressively comics-accurate. Deadshot. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Suicide Squad” “Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “Batman No. 59” in June 1950

Jared Leto controversially took over as the Joker, Batman’s greatest foe and agent of chaos. Joker. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Suicide Squad” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” “Suicide Squad” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Comics debut: “Batman No. 1” in April 1940

The mastermind behind Task Force X and amoral FBI operative, Amanda Waller, is played by Viola Davis. Amanda Waller. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Suicide Squad,” “The Suicide Squad,” and “Peacemaker” “Suicide Squad,” “The Suicide Squad,” and “Peacemaker” Comics debut: “Legends No. 1” in November 1986

Jai Courtney played Digger Harkness, aka Captain Boomerang, a criminal who is extremely talented with, you guessed it, boomerangs. Traditionally, he’s an enemy of the Flash. Captain Boomerang. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Suicide Squad” and “The Suicide Squad” “Suicide Squad” and “The Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “The Flash No. 117” in December 1960

El Diablo (real name Chato Santana), a meta-human with the ability to turn into a demonic fire entity, was played by Jay Hernandez. El Diablo. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Suicide Squad” “Suicide Squad” Comics debut (as Santana): “El Diablo No. 1” in September 2008

Killer Croc, or Waylon Jones, was played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. On both page and screen, he’s a man born with a genetic condition that gives him the appearance of a crocodile, which leads society to ostracize him, which in turn drives him mad. He’s another member of Batman’s rogues gallery. Killer Croc. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Suicide Squad” “Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “Detective Comics No. 524” in March 1983

Karen Fukuhara played Katana, a fearsome samurai whose sword traps the souls of those it kills inside it. She’s a hero, unlike the rest of the Squad. Katana. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Suicide Squad” “Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “The Brave and the Bold No. 200” in July 1983

Adam Beach had a brief role as Slipknot, an assassin who finds out the hard way that the bombs implanted in their necks are real. As you can guess, he’s really good with ropes and knots, and he was first shown as an enemy of Firestorm. Slipknot. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Suicide Squad” “Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “The Fury of Firestorm No. 28” in October 1984

The film’s true villain, Enchantress, was played by Cara Delevingne. Her movie look is a little grimier than the comics version, and she’s more of a straight-up villain. In the comics, she’s an anti-hero. Enchantress. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Suicide Squad” “Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “Strange Adventures No. 187” in April 1966

An altered version of Incubus, Enchantress’ brother, was played by Alain Chanoine. Incubus. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Suicide Squad” “Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “Suicide Squad No. 14” in June 1988

Jim Parrack played a version of Jonny Frost, a henchman of the Joker in the comics. Jonny Frost. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Suicide Squad” “Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “Joker,” a graphic novel published in October 2008

Common had a small role as Monster T, also known as Tattooed Man in the comics, another one of the Joker’s henchmen. Tattooed Man/Monster T. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Suicide Squad” “Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “Green Lantern vol. 2 No. 23” in September 1963

Shailyn Pierre-Dixon played Deadshot’s young daughter, Zoe Lawton. In the comics, she becomes a hero called Liveshot. Zoe Lawton. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Suicide Squad” “Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “Deadshot vol. 2 No. 1” in December 2004

After making her debut in “Batman v Superman,” Gal Gadot’s Amazonian warrior princess Wonder Woman, real name Diana, got her own film in 2017. Wonder Woman. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “ “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “ Wonder Woman ,” “Justice League,” “ Wonder Woman 1984 ,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” and the upcoming untitled “Wonder Woman” sequel and a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in “Peacemaker,” though not played by Gadot Comics debut: “All Star Comics No. 8” in October 1941

Diana’s love interest from the comics, World War I pilot and spy Steve Trevor, made his on-screen debut in the film. He was played by Chris Pine. Steve Trevor. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” Comics debut: “All Star Comics No. 8” in October 1941

Diana’s aunt and mentor Antiope was played by Robin Wright. Antiope. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Wonder Woman,” “Justice League,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” “Wonder Woman,” “Justice League,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Comics debut: “Wonder Woman vol. 1 No. 312” in February 1984

While Diana’s mother, Queen Hippolyta, is played by Connie Nielsen. She asked Zeus for a daughter, which is how Diana was created. Queen Hippolyta. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Wonder Woman,” “Justice League,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” “Wonder Woman,” “Justice League,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Comics debut: “All Star Comics No. 8” in October 1941

David Thewlis was revealed as the Greek god of war, Ares. Ares. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Wonder Woman,” “Justice League,” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” “Wonder Woman,” “Justice League,” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Comics debut: “Wonder Woman No. 1” in June 1942

Wonder Woman fights against a Nazi doctor named Isabel Maru, creator of a dangerous poisonous gas, played by Elena Anaya. In the comics, she’s known as Doctor Poison. Doctor Poison. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Wonder Woman” “Wonder Woman” Comics debut: “Sensation Comics No. 2” in February 1942

Etta Candy was played by Lucy Davis. In the comics, she’s one of Diana’s good friends, while in the movie she’s introduced as Steve’s secretary. Etta Candy. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Wonder Woman” “Wonder Woman” Comics debut: “Sensation Comics No. 2” in February 1942

One of Steve’s allies, Sameer, was played by Saïd Taghmaoui. Sameer. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Wonder Woman” “Wonder Woman” Comics debut: “Wonder Woman: Steve Trevor No. 1” in June 2017

Another ally, Charlie, was played by Ewen Bremner. Charlie. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Wonder Woman” “Wonder Woman” Comics debut: “Wonder Woman: Steve Trevor No. 1” in June 2017

Rounding out Steve’s Crew is Chief, played by Eugene Brave Rock. He claims he’s a demi-god in the film. Chief. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Wonder Woman” “Wonder Woman” Comics debut: “Wonder Woman: Steve Trevor No. 1” in June 2017

The first version of “Justice League” was released in 2017. Barry Allen, aka the Flash, made his real debut after a brief appearance in “Batman v Superman” played by Ezra Miller. He has the Speed Force running through him, making him able to run at super-speed. The Flash. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Suicide Squad,” “Justice League,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Peacemaker,” and the upcoming “The Flash” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Suicide Squad,” “Justice League,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Peacemaker,” and the upcoming “The Flash” Comics debut: “Showcase No. 4” in October 1956 (Barry Allen)

Barry’s dad, Henry, who is wrongfully imprisoned for the murder of his wife and Barry’s mother, was played by Billy Crudup. He will be replaced with Ron Livingston in the upcoming “Flash” solo film. Henry Allen. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Justice League” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (as Crudup), and the upcoming film “The Flash” (as Livingston) “Justice League” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (as Crudup), and the upcoming film “The Flash” (as Livingston) Comics debut: “The Flash No. 126” in February 1962

Victor Stone, aka Cyborg, also made his first full appearance in “Justice League,” played by Ray Fisher. In the film, he was transformed into a cyborg by his father after a near-fatal car crash. Cyborg. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League,” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League,” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Comics debut: “DC Comics Presents No. 26” in October 1980

Commissioner Jim Gordon, played by JK Simmons, made his debut in the film, as well. He’s a close ally of Batman’s and the leader of the Gotham police. Commissioner Gordon. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Justice League,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” and the upcoming HBO Max film “Batgirl” “Justice League,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” and the upcoming HBO Max film “Batgirl” Comics debut: “Detective Comics No. 27” in May 1939 Note: He will be played by Jeffrey Wright in “The Batman.”

Steppenwolf, a New God from the planet Apokolips played by Ciarán Hinds, appeared in both versions of “Justice League.” Here’s how his two different designs compare to the comics, where he’s a frequent foe of both Superman and the Justice League. Steppenwolf. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Justice League” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” “Justice League” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Comics debut: “New Gods No. 7” in February 1972

DC’s version of the Greek god Zeus, played by Sergi Constance, appeared in both versions of “Justice League.” Zeus. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Justice League” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” “Justice League” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Comics debut: “Superman No. 28” in May 1944

DC also has an interpretation of the Greek goddess of the hunt, Artemis, played by Aurore Lauzeral. She carried her bow and arrows in comics and the DCEU. Artemis. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Justice League” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” “Justice League” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Comics debut: “All Star Comics No. 8” in October 1941

Deathstroke, yet another famed DC villain (usually going up against the Teen Titans), pops up at the end of both “Justice Leagues” played by Joe Manganiello. While we never learned much about him in the DCEU, in the comics he’s a genetically enhanced assassin. Deathstroke. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Justice League” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” “Justice League” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Comics debut: “The New Teen Titans No. 2” in December 1980

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman (or Arthur Curry), rightful heir to the throne of undersea kingdom Atlantis, finally got his own film in 2018 after two prior appearances in the DCEU. Momoa rocks the gold and green bodysuit and the trident with ease. Aquaman. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League,” “ “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League,” “ Aquaman ,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Peacemaker,” and the upcoming film “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” Comics debut: “More Fun Comics No. 71” in November 1941

His love interest and Atlantean princess Mera is played by Amber Heard. Princess Mera. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Justice League,” “Aquaman,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” and the upcoming film “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” “Justice League,” “Aquaman,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” and the upcoming film “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” Comics debut: “Aquaman No. 11” in September 1963

Willem Dafoe plays one of Arthur’s Atlantean advisors and parental figures, Nuidis Vulko. Nuidis Vulko. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Aquaman” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” “Aquaman” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Comics debut: “The Brave and the Bold No. 73” in September 1967

Arthur’s treacherous and surface-hating half-brother Orm Marius, aka Ocean Master, is played by Patrick Wilson. Orm Marius. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Aquaman” and the upcoming film “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” “Aquaman” and the upcoming film “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” Comics debut: “Aquaman No. 29” in September 1966

Mera’s father, King Nereus of Xebel, another underwater kingdom, is played by Dolph Lundgren. In the comics, Nereus is actually betrothed to Mera, though they do not get married due to her love for Aquaman. King Nereus. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Aquaman” and the upcoming film “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” “Aquaman” and the upcoming film “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” Comics debut: “Aquaman vol. 7 No. 19” in June 2013

One of the film’s antagonists is Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul Mateen II. He’s a cutthroat criminal who utilizes advanced tech to wage war underwater. Black Manta. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Aquaman” and the upcoming film “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” “Aquaman” and the upcoming film “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” Comics debut: “Aquaman No. 35” in September 1967

Arthur’s human father, Tom Curry, is played by Temuera Morrison. His ethnicity was changed from the comics to reflect Momoa’s Polynesian heritage. Tom Curry. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Aquaman” and the upcoming film “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” “Aquaman” and the upcoming film “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” Comics debut: “Adventure Comics No. 260” in May 1959

His mother, the missing Atlantean queen Atlanna, is played by Nicole Kidman. Queen Atlanna. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Aquaman” and the upcoming film “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” “Aquaman” and the upcoming film “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” Comics debut: “Adventure Comics No. 260” in May 1959

A younger version of Stephen Shin — played by Randall Park — appeared in the film, as well. In the movie, he’s a conspiracy theorist who tries to convince the world that Atlantis is real. Stephen Shin. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Aquaman” “Aquaman” Comics debut: “Aquaman No. 2” in December 2011

Graham McTavish played an ancestor of Arthur’s, King Atlan. In the comics, he resembles an ice monster, whereas in the film, he’s like a holographic ghost projection. King Atlan. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Aquaman” “Aquaman” Comics debut: “Atlantis Chronicles No. 5” in July 1990

A mythical leviathan called Karathen was voiced by none other than Julie Andrews. It’s based on the comics monster Karaqan. Karathen/Karaqan. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Aquaman” “Aquaman” Comics debut: “Aquaman vol. 7 No. 26” in February 2014

The next DCEU movie to be released was “Shazam!” in 2019. The titular character, Shazam (or Captain Marvel as he was formerly known), is played by Zachary Levi. Shazam. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “ Shazam !” and the upcoming film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” Comics debut: “Whiz Comics No. 2” in December 1939

But when he’s not busy being an adult superhero, Shazam is actually a teenage boy named Billy Batson, played by Asher Angel. All Billy has to say is “Shazam” to turn into the powerful hero. Billy Batson. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Shazam!” and the upcoming film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” “Shazam!” and the upcoming film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” Comics debut: “Whiz Comics No. 2” in December 1939

His best friend and foster brother, Freddy Freeman, is played by Jack Dylan Grazer as a teenager. Freddy Freeman. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Shazam!” and the upcoming film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” “Shazam!” and the upcoming film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” Comics debut: “Whiz Comics No. 25” in December 1941

The adult version of Freddy is played by Adam Brody. In the comics, he’s called Captain Marvel Jr. or Shazam Jr. Shazam Jr. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures All the kids in the film are part of what used to be called the Marvel Family, but after Marvel Comics trademarked the name, they stopped using “Marvel.”

The wizard Shazam who wants to give away his mystical powers is played by Djimon Hounsou in a remarkably comics-accurate costume. Shazam. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Shazam!” and the upcoming film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” “Shazam!” and the upcoming film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” Comics debut: “Whiz Comics No. 2” in December 1939

The film’s villain, mad scientist Doctor Sivana, was played by Mark Strong. Doctor Sivana. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Shazam!” “Shazam!” Comics debut: “Whiz Comics No. 2” in December 1939

One of Billy’s foster siblings named Mary is played by Grace Fulton as a teen. Mary. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Shazam!” and the upcoming film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” “Shazam!” and the upcoming film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” Comics debut: “Captain Marvel Adventures No. 18” in December 1942

In the first “Shazam!,” the elder Mary, aka Mary Marvel or Lady Shazam, was played by Michelle Borth. In the sequel, Grace Fulton will take over as adult Mary. Mary Marvel/Lady Shazam. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures For the sequel, Fulton will play the teen and superhero versions of Mary.

The kid version of Eugene Choi is played by Ian Chen. Eugene Choi. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Shazam!” and the upcoming film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” “Shazam!” and the upcoming film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” Comics debut: “Flashpoint vol. 2 No. 1” in July 2011

As an adult superhero, Eugene is played by Ross Butler. Eugene Choi. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures He wears a gray version of Shazam’s suit.

Pedro Peña, yet another foster brother, is played by Jovan Armand. Pedro Peña. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Shazam!” and the upcoming film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” “Shazam!” and the upcoming film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” Comics debut: “Flashpoint vol. 2 No. 1” in July 2011

The superhero version of Pedro is played by DJ Cotrona. Pedro Peña. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures He wears a green version of Shazam’s suit.

Last up from the Marvel Family is Darla Dudley, who is played by Faithe Herman. Darla Dudley. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Shazam!” and the upcoming film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” “Shazam!” and the upcoming film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” Comics debut: “Flashpoint vol. 2 No. 1” in July 2011

Adult Darla is played by Meagan Good. Darla Dudley. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures She wears a purple version of Shazam’s suit.

The evil caterpillar-esque Mister Mind had a brief cameo voiced by director David F. Sandberg. He’s one of Shazam’s most famous foes, an alien worm with telepathic powers. Mister Mind. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Shazam!” “Shazam!” Comics debut: “Captain Marvel Adventures No. 26″ in August 1943

In 2020’s “Birds of Prey,” Harley Quinn met a new crew of boss women — one of which was Jurnee Smollett’s Black Canary (Dinah Lance), who has a powerful sonic scream that she calls her “canary cry.” In the comics, she’s traditionally associated with Green Arrow, who has yet to make his DCEU debut. Black Canary. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “ Birds of Prey ” and the upcoming “Black Canary” film on HBO Max Comics debut (as Lance): “Justice League of America No. 75” in November 1969

Mary Elizabeth Winstead played the Huntress, aka Helena Bertinelli. Her movie costume has hints of her trademark purple costume, but they both have a handy crossbow — all the better for taking out her family’s killers. Huntress. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Birds of Prey” “Birds of Prey” Comics debut: “The Huntress No. 1” in April 1989

Rounding out the Birds is Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, a former Gotham police officer who resigns out of disgust at the corruption within the force. In the film, she teams up with Harley and crew to get ahead in her career — though by the end, she resigns, just like in the comics. Renee Montoya. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Birds of Prey” “Birds of Prey” Comics debut: “Batman No. 475” in March 1992

Cassandra Cain, as played by Ella Jay Basco, tagged along for the ride. In the comics, she eventually becomes Batgirl when she gets older. Cassandra Cain. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Birds of Prey” “Birds of Prey” Comics debut: “Batman No. 567” in July 1999

The ladies team up against Black Mask, a psychopathic crime lord, played by Ewan McGregor. He’s usually a foe of Batman’s. Black Mask. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Birds of Prey” “Birds of Prey” Comics debut: “Batman No. 386” in August 1985

He tries to use serial killer Victor Zsasz, played by Chris Messina, to take the women down. In the comics, Victor puts a tally mark on his body for every person he kills — his look in the movie is a tad more subtle. Victor Zsasz. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Birds of Prey” “Birds of Prey” Comics debut: “Batman: Shadow of the Bat No. 1” in June 1992

Turning back time to the ’80s with “Wonder Woman 1984,” we saw Cheetah (real name Barbara Ann Minerva), played by Kristen Wiig, make her villainous debut. She’s noticeably blonder in the film. Cheetah DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Wonder Woman 1984” “Wonder Woman 1984” Comics debut (as Minerva): “Wonder Woman vol. 2 No. 7” in August 1987

She received her powers from slimeball Maxwell Lord, played by Pedro Pascal with a completely different look and vibe. Maxwell Lord. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Wonder Woman 1984” “Wonder Woman 1984” Comics debut: “Justice League No. 1” in May 1987

Lord feuds with businessman Simon Stagg, played by Oliver Cotton. He’s usually played against Metamorpho, who hasn’t been in the DCEU yet. Simon Stagg. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Wonder Woman 1984” “Wonder Woman 1984” Comics debut: “The Brave and the Bold No. 57” in January 1965

When Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of “Justice League” was dropped on HBO Max in 2021, many characters that were cut from the original reappeared, like the iconic DC villain Darkseid, played by Ray Porter. Darkseid. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Comics debut: “Forever People No. 1” in February 1971

His sidekick, DeSaad (played by Peter Guinness), also returned after getting cut originally. DeSaad. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Comics debut: “Forever People No. 2” in May 1971

Zheng Kai played Ryan Choi briefly. In the comics, the character becomes the Atom, a shrinking superhero. Ryan Choi. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Comics debut: “DCU: Brave New World No. 1” in August 2006

Barry Allen’s most famous love interest from the comics, Iris West, also was cut from the original. She’s played by Kiersey Clemons. In the comics, she’s a white woman, but in the CW series “The Flash,” Iris is also played by a Black actress, Candice Patton. Iris West. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” and the upcoming film “The Flash” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” and the upcoming film “The Flash” Comics debut: “Showcase No. 4” in October 1956

One of Darkseid’s henchmen, Granny Goodness, was made entirely out of CGI. Granny Goodness. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Comics debut: “Mister Miracle No. 2” in May 1971

After making numerous cameos, Harry Lennix’s General Calvin Swanwick was revealed as the Martian Manhunter, a refugee from Mars who has dedicated his life to protecting Earth. Martian Manhunter. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” as Swanwick, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” as the Martian Manhunter “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” as Swanwick, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” as the Martian Manhunter Comics debut: “Detective Comics No. 225” in November 1955

This brings us to 2021’s “The Suicide Squad,” which sees Idris Elba make his debut as Bloodsport, another deadly assassin with a secret heart who can use advanced technology to create different weapons. Bloodsport. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “The Suicide Squad” “The Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “Superman No. 4” in April 1987

He’s joined by Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, an army operative assigned to Task Force X (aka the Suicide Squad) and one of the few characters to return from the 2016 original film. He wears a yellow shirt for most of the film in a nod to his comics look. Rick Flag. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “Suicide Squad” and “The Suicide Squad” “Suicide Squad” and “The Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “The Brave and the Bold No. 25” in September 1959

King Shark, voiced by Sylvester Stallone, is also on the team. He’s technically a shark god known as Nanaue. King Shark. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “The Suicide Squad” “The Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “Superboy No. 9” in November 1994

David Dastmalchian played Polka-Dot Man, a villain who director James Gunn called “the dumbest.” In the film, his polka-dot bombs are actually an inter-dimensional virus, whereas in the comics, they’re just normal spots he attaches to his body to create various weapons. Polka-Dot Man. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “The Suicide Squad” “The Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “Detective Comics No. 300″ in February 1962”

Rounding out the real team is Daniela Melchior’s Ratcatcher 2, a young woman who uses technology to control rats. She has no comics counterpart, though her father, the original Ratcatcher, does. He’s played by Taika Waititi. Ratcatcher and Ratcatcher 2. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “The Suicide Squad” “The Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “Detective Comics No. 585” in April 1988

But the film actually begins with a different suicide squad, including new addition Savant, played by Michael Rooker. In the comics, he’s an anti-hero vigilante with genius intellect. Savant. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “The Suicide Squad” “The Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “Birds of Prey No. 56” in August 2003

Pete Davidson as Blackguard, a mercenary, is also there. Unfortunately, he doesn’t have the giant purple ponytail of the comics. He’s traditionally an enemy of Booster Gold, who has yet to appear in the DCEU. Blackguard. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “The Suicide Squad” “The Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “Booster Gold No. 1” in February 1986

TDK, which stands for The Detachable Kid, was played by Nathan Fillion. He’s based on a (real) absurd character from the comics, Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, who can do exactly what it sounds like. TDK has the additional ability to telekinetically make his arms float and control them. Arm-Fall-Off-Boy and TDK. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “The Suicide Squad” “The Suicide Squad” Comics debut (as Arm-Fall-Off Boy): “Secret Origins No. 46” in December 1989

The motion capture for Weasel, an anthropomorphic weasel, was done by Sean Gunn. Weasel. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “The Suicide Squad” “The Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “The Fury of Firestorm No. 35” in August 1985

Gunn also had one scene as Calendar Man. You can see the tattoos of the months on his forehead in a nod to the comics look. Calendar Man. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “The Suicide Squad” “The Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “Detective Comics No. 259” in September 1958

The team is tasked with finding the Thinker, played by Peter Capaldi, to help them break into a secret research facility. He’s mostly based on the newest, unnamed version of the villain from the comics. Thinker. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “The Suicide Squad” “The Suicide Squad” Comics debut (as unnamed Thinker): “Suicide Squad No. 25” January 2014

It turned out that the Thinker had been experimenting on Starro, a giant alien. It’s called Starro the Conqueror in the comics. Starro. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “The Suicide Squad” “The Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “The Brave and the Bold No. 28” in March 1960

In a heartbreaking scene, Flula Borg’s character Javelin gives his weapon to Harley Quinn. He was introduced in comics as an enemy of Green Lantern. Javelin. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “The Suicide Squad” “The Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “Green Lantern No. 173” in February 1984

Mayling Ng briefly played Mongal, an orange alien and mass murderer. Mongal. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “The Suicide Squad” “The Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “Superman vol. 2 No. 170” in July 2001

Natalia Safran had a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo as Kaleidoscope, a villain who can create colorful illusions and distort reality, like a kaleidoscope. Kaleidoscope. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “The Suicide Squad” “The Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “Superboy vol. 2 No. 36” in December 1982

So did Jared Leland Gore as Flash villain Double Down, a meta-human who can pull razor-sharp cards from his body — his tattoos were a dead giveaway, even if he wasn’t named in the film. Double Down. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “The Suicide Squad” “The Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “The Flash: Iron Heights” in October 2001

Tinashe Kajese played Flo Crawley, an employee of Amanda Waller’s who eventually stands up to her. In the comics, Amanda is actually her cousin. Flo Crawley. DC Universe Infinite/Warner Bros. Pictures DCEU appearances: “The Suicide Squad” Comics debut: “Suicide Squad No. 1” in May 1987

The first DCEU TV series stars John Cena as Peacemaker, a villain so obsessed with “peace” that he’ll kill anyone in his way of getting it. In the comics, he’s more of a superhero than his DCEU counterpart. Peacemaker. DC Universe Infinite/JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images DCEU appearances: “The Suicide Squad” and “Peacemaker” “The Suicide Squad” and “Peacemaker” Comics debut: “Fightin’ 5 No. 40” in November 1966

Peacemaker’s bestie Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante, is played by Freddie Stroma. Vigilante. DC Universe Infinite/HBO Max DCEU appearances: “Peacemaker” “Peacemaker” Comics debut: “New Teen Titans No. 23” in September 1982

Jennifer Holland plays Emilia Harcourt, Peacemaker’s handler on Task Force X. In the comics, she’s an ARGUS double agent. Emilia Harcourt. DC Universe Infinite/HBO Max DCEU appearances: “The Suicide Squad” and “Peacemaker” “The Suicide Squad” and “Peacemaker” Comics debut: “Suicide Squad vol. 5 No. 2” in November 2016

Another part of the team is John Economos, played by Steve Agee. By the end of the series, he seems to have taken on his comics job as warden of Belle Reve prison. John Economos. DC Universe Infinite/HBO Max DCEU appearances: “The Suicide Squad” and “Peacemaker” “The Suicide Squad” and “Peacemaker” Comics debut: “Suicide Squad No. 1” in May 1987

“Peacemaker” puts a new spin on the racist villain White Dragon, making him the father of Peacemaker. He’s played by Robert Patrick. White Dragon. DC Universe Infinite/HBO Max DCEU appearances: “Peacemaker” “Peacemaker” Comics debut: “Suicide Squad No. 4” in August 1987