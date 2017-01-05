A DC pro-weed group plans to hand out 4,200 joints, light up at 4:20 during Trump's inauguration speech

A Washington, DC-based pro-marijuana legalization group has plans to lead a march through the city to President-elect Trump’s inauguration ceremony, hand out 4,200 joints of legally grown cannabis, and light up at four minutes and twenty seconds into the President-elect’s speech.

DCMJ, which helped organise the successful fight for marijuana legalization in DC, has organised the event to pressure Trump to “support of full cannabis legalization in all 50 States and DC,” according to a statement on their website.

Although it’s now legal for adults 21 and up to possess less than two ounces of marijuana in DC and consume it on private property, demonstrators with the DCMJ will still be breaking the law and risking arrest by smoking on federal property.

“That’s a form of civil disobedience,” DCMJ founder Adam Eidinger told local news station WUSA. “I think it’s a good protest. If someone wants to do it, they are risking arrest, but it’s a protest and you know what, the National Mall is a place for protest.”

Trump has said he’s “in favour of medical marijuana 100%,” but also expressed letting individual states decide on decriminalization.

“In terms of marijuana and legalization, I think that should be a state issue, state-by-state,” Trump told The Washington Post. “… Marijuana is such a big thing. I think medical should happen — right? Don’t we agree? I think so. And then I really believe we should leave it up to the states.”

Additionally, Trump is broadly pro-business, and the marijuana industry has proven to be in the midst of a boom. On the other hand, Mike Pence, the Vice President-elect, has opposed marijuana legalization, as have members of Trump’s cabinet.

