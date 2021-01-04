Washington watchdog group calls for Trump to be impeached, again, over efforts to tamper with Georgia election

Alex Wong/Getty Images President Donald Trump at a news conference on July 30.

The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington on Sunday called for President Donald Trump’s impeachment over what it described as his effort to “rig a presidential election.”

On Sunday, The Washington Post published an audio recording in which Trump asked Georgia’s secretary of state to “find” enough votes for him to surpass his nearly 13,000-vote deficit.

“If this isn’t impeachable conduct, then literally nothing is,” CREW’s executive director, Noah Bookbinder, said.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington on Sunday called for a second impeachment of President Donald Trump, this time after it said he was “caught on tape trying to rig a presidential election.”

Earlier Sunday, The Washington Post published a recording of a Saturday phone call in which Trump pleaded with Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, to “find” enough votes for Trump to surpass his nearly 13,000-vote deficit and claim victory in the state.

“There’s nothing wrong with saying that, you know, that you’ve recalculated,” Trump said on the call.

He floated numerous debunked theories to argue that he in fact should have won; Raffensperger and his office’s general counsel, Ryan Germany, repeatedly dismissed Trump’s arguments, which they said were based on factually incorrect claims.

CREW, a self-styled crusader against “government officials who sacrifice the common good to special interests,” said the call was enough to remove Trump from office before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

“While the logistics of holding impeachment proceedings in the final two weeks of a presidency are admittedly hard to pull off, if this isn’t impeachable conduct, then literally nothing is,” CREW’s executive director, Noah Bookbinder, said in a statement. “Congress must act immediately.”

Trump was impeached by the House in December 2019 over his dealings with Ukraine. He was charged with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress but was acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate.

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.