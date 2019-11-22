DC Universe's 'Stargirl' will also air on The CW, and the character will debut during the network's upcoming crossover event

DC Universe ‘Stargirl.’

DC Universe’s “Stargirl” will both stream on the niche, fan-centric streaming service and air on the CW television network, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Business Insider.

The CW is also home to other DC superhero shows like “Arrow,” “The Flash,” and “Supergirl.”

The CW’s DC shows will cross over in an upcoming event called “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which will introduce the Stargirl character, the person said.

Those shows are crossing over in an upcoming television event called “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” titled after the 1985 limited comic-book series. The Stargirl character, played by Brec Bassinger, will be briefly introduced during the event, the person said, adding that it will explain how she fits into the “bigger DC live-action universe.”

It’s unknown whether “Stargirl” will have to be heavily edited to air on The CW. But the person described the show as family-friendly and not adult-oriented like DC Universe’s other live-action shows “Titans” and “Doom Patrol.”

“Stargirl” is expected to premiere in the spring. It will be DC Universe’s sixth original series. The DC Universe streaming platform launched in September 2018 and offers original content and digital comics.

When DC Universe abruptly cancelled “Swamp Thing” after just one episode aired earlier this year, speculation swirled that the service would be rolled into WarnerMedia’s upcoming HBO Max. The two services will coexist, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Business Insider in July, and “Doom Patrol” will also stream on HBO Max.

Update: After publication, DC Universe confirmed that “Stargirl” episodes will air on The CW the day after they debut on the streaming platform. They will be released weekly.



