A Person Who Opens Disney Toys On Camera Made More Money Than Anyone Else On YouTube In 2014

The highest-earning YouTube user in 2014 wasn’t Bethany Mota, Grace Helbig, or Lohanthony.

In fact, nobody knows the real identity of DC Toys Collector, an account that generated an estimated $US4.9 million last year.

That’s more than any other YouTube channel made in 2014, Fusion’s Rob Wile reports.

That number comes from video analytics platform OpenSlate, which looks at YouTube’s ad-supported videos.

DC Toys Collector’s videos feature a young woman with painted nails opening toys from their boxes. Unboxing is a relatively new genre of YouTube videos, and DC Toys Collector — who used to go by the name DisneyCollectorBR — struck while the iron was hot. The user unboxes everything from Disney princesses, to tubs of Play-Doh, to Lego sets.

Unboxing videos of different kinds exist and are equally popular — Marques Brownlee and Unbox Therapy both have wildly popular tech gadget unboxing series, in which a narrator opens up a tech product, showing it to the viewer and demonstrating all its features.

Toy unboxing is similar, and typically ends with the narrator assembling a toy for the viewer. The camera is angled on the product, so all you see in unboxing videos are the narrator’s hands and the product being unboxed.

Unboxing YouTubers don’t typically have sponsorship connections to the brands of products they’re unwrapping; DC Toys Collector doesn’t appear to be connected to Disney, and Unbox Therapy doesn’t seem to be a paid affiliate to any tech brand.

Unsurprisingly, kids seem to love these videos. The numbers speak for themselves. DC Toys Collector’s YouTube account has more than 1,600 videos and receives 380 million views every month, Wile reports. A video called “Mermaid Ariel’s Flower Showers Bathtub Colour Changers Magical Water Princess Cinderella Anna Elsa,” uploaded to DC Toys Collector’s channel on Thursday, already has 210,000 views and counting.

