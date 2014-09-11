DC School Asks Students To Compare George W. Bush To Hitler

NBC4 A scene from NBC4’s report on the assignment

The Washington D.C. school system is on the defensive after one of its sixth-grade teachers reportedly asked students to compare and contrast former President George W. Bush and Adolf Hitler.

According to NBC4, the school system said the unnamed teacher in question will apologise after admitting to “extremely poor judgment” in the Venn Diagram assignment. District of Columbia Public Schools released a statement on the matter late Wednesday night.

“The teacher deeply regrets this mistake, and any suggestion to malign the presidency or make any comparison in this egregious way,” the statement read. “The teacher admits to extremely poor judgment and short sightedness and will apologise to students. The school will also send a letter home to families explaining the incident and offering to address any additional questions should they arise.”

The school system also stressed that the curriculum materials did not actually suggest comparing Hitler “to any other individual.”

“This week, a DCPS teacher created a worksheet to assign as homework which asked students to compare and contrast President George W. Bush and Adolf Hitler, after reading two texts. No DCPS curriculum materials suggest in any way that teachers should compare the texts in this manner or compare Hitler to any other individual. One text, ‘Fighting Hitler — A Holocaust Story’ is part of the current suggested materials. The text about President Bush is not suggested as part of the current year’s curriculum, but was included last year in a separate unit,” the statement said.

