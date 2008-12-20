D.C. Residents: Take Our Apartment—Please

Washington hotels may be practically sold out for the Inauguration, but the same isn’t true of private residences whose owners are offering to let Obamaniacs crash with them.



Luxist: Each year the Super Bowl brings a brisk rental business to whatever town it is being held in so it stands to reason that the upcoming Presidential inauguration would be a boom time for those who live near Capitol Hill. But the economy has reared its ugly head and there are still places to stay.

D.C. resident Adam McKay set ups a website for Capitol Hill homeowners called inaugurationhomes.com with more than 40 places to stay listed. So far he has had no takers, partly because prices on his site start at $500 for a very modest studio apartment. You’ll do a little better pricewise on the Washington DC Craigslist although prices are ambitiously high there too.

The bottom line is that while hotels may be booked in the area, houses and apartments are ready to take your money during inauguration week and they may even be willing to drop their prices in the coming days.

