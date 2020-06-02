DC residents are sheltering scores of protesters trapped on their street by police trying to enforce a curfew in the capital

Twitter/Cryptomaniac101 Protesters seen entering a home on Swann Street in Washington, DC, on Monday night.

Washington, DC, residents are sheltering protesters trapped on a street by police amid a curfew in the nation’s capital.

Residents of Swann Street housed protesters so they could avoid being tagged by police, according to journalists at the scene.

Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a curfew from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday but a large crowd still turned out.

“I’m not letting any of these kids out of my sight,” one Swann Street resident told a Washington Post reporter.

Police are gathered outside homes waiting for those sheltering inside to leave, accordin to local media.

Residents of a Washington, DC, street are sheltering dozens of protesters penned in by advancing police forces.

City mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a curfew from 7 p.m. Monday to early Tuesday morning, but crowds of protesters ignored the limits, and one throng was confronted by police on Swann Street.

Swann Street is located in the northwest quadrant of the capital, and is near the popular U Street corridor.

A number of protesters were trapped, cuffed, and taken away, according to testimony and images posted to social media by journalists at the scene.

One protester told WUSA9 that 40 people have been sheltering in a single home on Swann Street since 10 p.m.

Here are pictures he sent me from inside the house he is trapped in. @wusa9 @DMVBlackLives #AllLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/9DRs3mmyVt — Ariane Datil (@arianedatil) June 2, 2020

Another resident told Washington Post reporter Derek Hawkins that he had housed more than 100 people.

“I’m not letting any of these kids out of my sight,” the homeowner said, according to Hawkins.

Tense situation on Swann Street in DC. Cops surrounded protesters and started firing pepper spray. A resident let more than 100 protesters take shelter in his home. “I’m not letting any of these kids out of my sight,” he told me over the phone. pic.twitter.com/Bk6NOIbAwf — Derek Hawkins (@D_Hawk) June 2, 2020

Hawkins tweeted that protesters inside the home told him that police tried to enter, but were turned away.

“Dozens of cops still waiting outside,” Hawkins wrote.

One Swann Street resident also told Al Jazeera reporter Ashish Malhotra that they had housed 15 people in their property, but that police were waiting outside.

Twitter/JohnHenryWUSA A still from a video showing police cornering around 100 protesters on Swann Street in Washington, DC, on Monday night.

Another protester, who was not named, told HuffPost that as police closed in “people just start knocking on doors.”

“We were fortunate enough to recognise some people, and we didn’t even know they lived on this block, and we were able to stay … Thank God, it was honestly fate.”

The curfew ends at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, and a military helicopter has been seen hovering over the crowd.

Protests that started seven days ago in Minneapolis after the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck, have spread to dozens of cities across the US and other countries. The National Guard has been deployed to many states.

On Monday night President Donald Trump threatened to send in the military to quell protests.

“If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, DC riot police and National Guard troops deployed tear gas and flash grenades at peaceful protesters so that the president could have a clear route to a photo opportunity at a nearby church.

