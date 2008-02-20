DC Post-AOL: A Giant Sucking Sound

The Washington Post surveys the D.C. tech scene in the wake of AOL’s layoffs and HQ move to NYC, and finds little more than tumbleweeds. Headcount at Dulles is down from 5,700 to 3,000, and those who are left are understandably dispirited.



A leading company attracts a steady flow of top talent to a region, some of whom eventually spawn new ventures in the area that then grow to be leading companies,” said Adam Lehman, a former AOL senior vice president and Bethesda venture capitalist. “In the absence of having an Internet leader here, we risk the negative version of the cycle, where quality talent migrates elsewhere, with innovation, capital and employment growth following them.”

But rather than dwell on the negative, let’s look at the upside: A bunch of AOLers got to move to New York. That’s got be a good thing, right? Actually, we’d love to hear how you folks are adapting to the Big Apple. How’s the housing market treating you? Where are you sending the kids to school? How about those Giants? Let us know in comments below or write to us at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.