This Chart Shows How Washington DC's Per Capita Income Rocketed Past The Rest Of The Country

The economics website FRED just started offering data on Per Capita Income by location. It offers a fascinating glimpse into how some regions have thrived, while others have stagnated.

Here’s a quick, little chart that shows what you can do with the data.

It shows the ratio of Per Capita Personal Income In Washington DC vs Per Capita Personal Income in the entire country. As you can see, the two decades from the 1990 to 2010 were amazing years for DC, as the ratio surged from just over 1.2x to 1.8x. Good times.

