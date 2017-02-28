Lawyers want to sanction, disbar Kellyanne Conway for 'dishonesty, fraud, deceit'

At least fifteen law professors have signed a letter calling for sanctions of US President Donald Trump’s White House Counseler Kellyanne Conway.

The Feb. 20 letter, which includes professors from law schools at Yale, Duke and Georgetown, seeks professional discipline against the current Trump counseler due to “conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation.”

Conway currently has a licence to practice law in her native New Jersey along with one in D.C., which is suspended for not keeping current with fees.

Susan L. Brooks, a law professor at Drexel University, told The Philly Voice that a similar ethics complaint will seek Conway’s disbarrment in New Jersey, her home state.

The signatories ask the D.C. Court of Appeals to sanction Conway for her conduct as Trump’s counsellor. Examples include using the nonexistent “Bowling Green massacre” to justify banning Muslim immigrants from the US, falsely stating that Barack Obama had banned Iraqi refugees, and continuing to endorse Ivanka Trump’s clothing line while occupying a governmental position.

Yet John F. Banzhaf III, a law professor at Conway’s native George Washington University, told Philly Voice that the attempt to disbar her is “unconstitutional because it would chill the freedom of speech of any political figure.”

The letter notes that while its signatories understand the seriousness of seeking sanctions due to conduct directly outside the role, Conway is “currently acting in a way that brings shame upon the legal profession.”

“We all believe it is critically important that lawyers in public office — especially those who act as spokespersons for the highest levels of government — be truthful,” the letter states.

