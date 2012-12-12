DC Councilmembers Hate Proposed Taxi colours So Much, They Want To Change The Law

One of nine proposed colour schemes for DC taxis.

Photo: District Department of Transportation

Newly proposed colour schemes for taxis in Washington, D.C. have sparked the ire of some District councilmembers.Yesterday, Mayor Vincent grey and the DC Taxicab Commission (DCTC) revealed four proposed colour schemes for the District’s fleet of taxis, as required by the Taxicab Service Improvement Amendment Act, which went into effect in October.



The law calls for the installation of credit card readers, new meters, and GPS devices in the District’s 6,500 cabs, as well as a uniform colour scheme for all.

Mayor grey said the proposed styles will help “set a new standard for public vehicles for hire and will help improve enforcement to prevent illegal vehicle service by creating a more recognisable DC taxicab.”

Five more potential colour schemes were revealed today. Of the nine, only one is a solid colour (black). The others all use combinations of at least three colours. And they are coming under fire from DC councilmembers. Jack Evans of Ward 2 said he was “appalled by all of them,” the Washington Post reported.

The current law gives the DCTC final say over the colour selected; the Commission has solicited public opinion, posting the proposed colour schemes on its Facebook page.

Councilmember Mary M. Cheh, who sponsored the original law, called the proposed styles “horrid,” and is considering legislation, with Evans, to stop the voting process and go back to the drawing board.

DCTC head Ron Linton told the Washington Post the Commission could change the proposed colours without new legislation.

Photo: District Department of Transportation

Photo: District Department of Transportation

