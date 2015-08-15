DC Comics is working on a show that's like 'The Office' but with superheroes for NBC

DC Comics After 75 years, DC Comics’ has a deep well of characters.

NBC has found a new way to revisit “The Office,” as well as take part in the superhero craze.

It just gave a pilot production commitment for DC Comics’ and Warner Bros. Television project “Powerless.”

Here’s the description for the show, which Business Insider acquired from WBTV:

Single-camera workplace comedy set at one of the worst insurance companies in America — with the twist being that it also takes place in the universe of DC Comics. The show is about the reality of working life for a normal, powerless person in a world of superheroes and villains.

According to Deadline, which broke the news of the show first, the superheroes who will participate in the show hasn’t been determined yet, but they won’t be big names like Batman or Superman.

Ben Queen, who created and executive produced the canceled freshman comedy “A to Z” for NBC last year, will serve as executive producer and writer on “Powerless.”

DC Comics already has five dramas — Fox’s “Gotham,” CBS’s “Supergirl,” and The CW’s “Arrow,” “The Flash” and “Legends Of Tomorrow” — and a sixth in development at TNT, “Titans.” It isn’t hard to believe that they would want to go into comedy.

Marvel went in a comic direction with big screen movies “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Ant-Man.” DC is just doing it on the small screen.

Last fall, NBC tried to make the comic book genre work for them with drama “Constantine,” but it never found an audience and was pulled from the schedule.

