See Superman And Wonder Woman's Match.com Profiles—And More In Today's Ad Brief

Superman and Wonder Woman kiss on a comic cover.

As DC Comics makes Superman and Wonder Woman essentially Facebook official, showing the superheroes lip-locked on the cover of a new comic, the company has decided to fully embrace the Internet era: DC has teamed with Match.com to create them online dating profiles. (Mashable has them here). Things we have learned?

Superman’s username is YellowSunsRule38. He’s “Looking for my Super Girl!” And suggests a great date of getting “some delicious Kansas BBQ, and then head up to the Fortress of Solitude to check out the majesty of the aurora borealis.”

Wonder Woman’s username is Glamazon41, and she’s “Looking for a man who can measure up.” She also thinks “it would be great if we could fight our way through a hoard of harpies over the Elysian Fields. And after that, ice cream.”

In light of the GOP Convention, the Tampa Bay Times got a logo makeover.



Ad Age is getting a makeover. The oversized print edition is shifting from breaking news to analytical pieces. Abbey Klaassen, editor of the paper, told the NYTimes that adage.com is the newspaper, the magazine will now have a cover page and be less of a “news vehicle.” Check it out September 10.

There’s a new creative team at AKQA San Francisco. Nei Robinson and Stephen Clements are getting promoted to co-executive creative directors. The two will oversee Audi, Google, Gap, Target, Visa, and Xbox.

Here’s Mother’s new work for Virgin Mobile about 25 different ways to ditch your phone—to get a contract-free phone from Virgin, of course. It’s called “Happy Accidents.”

Conversation announced a slew of promotions (Kristen Link to director of client services) and hires (Bill McKeveny, Ashley Holbrook, and Michael Castro).

360i NY, a Dentsu unit, is the new agency of record for H&R Block, Kansas City.

After 12 years, EVP/executive creative director Roger Baldacci and Arnold have parted ways.

