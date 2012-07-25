DC Delays Batman Comic In Light Of 'Dark Knight' Shooting

Photo: DC comics

Batfans will have to wait until August for the next issue of “Batman Inc.”TMZ is reporting DC Comics sent comic book retailers an email last night asking them to refrain from selling the new issue of the latest Batman comic until August 22.



From the email via majorspoilers.com:

Out of respect for the victims and families in Aurora, Colorado DC Entertainment has made the decision to postpone the release of BATMAN INCORPORATED #3 for one month because the comic contains content that may be perceived as insensitive in light of recent events. We request that retailers do not make this issue available as previously solicited.

Batman Inc. follows a global organisation created by Bruce Wayne to fund “Batman-esque” heroes and heroines all over the world.

Comic artist, Chris Burnham, also confirmed reports of the delay on Twitter, giving more context to DC’s reasoning.

Photo: @TheBurnham / Twitter

The issue was originally slated to go on sale tomorrow.

