The largest bank in South East Asia is leading the race to buy Barclays' Hong Kong and Singapore wealth units

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings is seen as leading the race to buy Barclays’ Hong Kong and Singapore private wealth units valued at as much as $300 million, sources with knowledge of the situation said on Monday.

The other bidder left in the race is rival Singaporean lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, the sources added. They, however, cautioned that no final deal has been agreed and there could be last minute changes.

DBS, OCBC and Barclays declined to comment.

The sources declined to be identified as the information was not public.

Buyers of Barclays’ Singapore and Hong Kong units would have access to $20 billion worth of private client assets, sources have said previously.

