Here's The Year-To-Date Performance Of Every Major Asset Class In The World

Volatility has picked up in recent weeks. The sell-off in the stock market has put the S&P 500 basically flat for the year. Meanwhile, abundant supply thanks to the US shale boom and weakening demand due to slowing economic activity has caused oil prices to plummet.

From Deutsche Bank’s House View, here’s the year-to-date performance of every major financial asset in the world.

