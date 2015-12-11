PRESENTING: 'The Central Bank Hall of Shame'

At this point, it seems like the data is favourable enough to justify the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates for the first time since June 2006.

A rate hike would put an end to the so-called zero-interest-rate policy (ZIRP), which the Fed put into place in December 2008 in its effort to stimulate growth and stoke inflation during the darkest hours of the global financial crisis.

Of course, the concern is that the Fed may actually be hiking rates too soon. Indeed, many of its central bank peers around the world have hiked rates in this post-financial-crisis era, only to be forced to cut again within months because their local economies couldn’t handle it.

During a presentation on Thursday, Deutsche Bank’s Chief International Economist Torsten Slok shared this chart, which he informally called, “the central bank hall of shame.”

It picks on eight countries, whose central banks hike rates, only to cut rates once again soon after.

“It’s a very important reminder that the rest of the world has not been very successful with this experiment,” he said.

The Fed surely doesn’t want to get inducted into this unfortunate list. The group’s Federal Open Market Committee convenes on December 15 and 16 to decide whether or not they will pull the trigger.

