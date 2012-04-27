Look How Cheap Things Are In America Compared To Other Certain Countries

Deutsche Bank’s Global Markets Research Team recently published a report that compares the prices of American goods and services to prices around the world.Generally speaking, developing countries offered lower prices for comparable goods than developed countries.  With the exception of Brazil.

You’ll quickly learn that Americans really have no business complaining about high prices.

However, there is one good/service that is excruciatingly expensive in the U.S.  Can you guess what it is?

Each slide includes local prices in US dollar terms and the percentage relative to the US price.

Big Mac -- $4.20 in the US

1. Norway -- $6.79, 162%

2. Switzerland -- $6.82, 162%

3. Sweden -- $5.91, 141%

4. Brazil -- $5.68, 135%

5. Denmark -- $5.37, 128%

Source: Deutsche Bank

Daily Car Rentals -- $86.99 in the US

1. France -- $163.92, 188%

2. Russia -- $157.72, 159%

3. UK -- $156.11, 179%

4. New Zealand -- $138.00, 159%

5. Brazil -- $123.21, 142%

Source: Deutsche Bank

Five Star Hotel Rooms -- $439.0 in the US

1. Russia (Moscow) -- $866.40, 197%

2. Australia (Sydney) -- $858.60, 196%

3. France (Paris) -- $483.70, 110%

4. UK (London) -- $458.80, 105%

5. Brazil (Sao Paulo) -- $439.50, 100%

Source: Deutsche Bank

Pizza At Pizza Hut -- $15.00 in the US

1. Brazil -- $27.54, 184%

2. Japan -- $24.80, 165%

3. UK -- $23.50, 157%

4. France -- $21.36, 142%

5. Canada -- $19.15, 128%

Source: Deutsche Bank

Two Liter Soft Drink -- $2.49 in the US

1. Brazil -- $19.05, 765%

2. Germany -- $17.20, 691%

3. Japan -- $6.99, 281%

4. Russia -- $5.59, 224%

5. Australia -- $4.27, 171%

Source: Deutsche Bank

Pint of Beer At Average Bar -- $5.50 in the US

1. Japan -- $10.54, 192%

2. Australia -- $8.91, 162%

3. Malaysia -- $8.33, 151%

4. Singapore -- $8.20, 149%

5. France -- $8.12, 148%

Source: Deutsche Bank

A Pair Of Sports Shoes -- $70.00 in the US

1. Russia -- $154.37, 221%

2. Singapore -- $124.26, 178%

3. Japan -- $124.00, 177%

4. France -- $120.93, 173%

5. New Zealand -- $117.76, 168%

Source: Deutsche Bank

A Pair Of Jeans -- $64.00 in the US

1. Australia -- $140.35, 219%

2. France -- $119.58, 187%

3. Germany -- $119.58, 187%

4. New Zealand -- $119.21, 186%

5. Malaysia -- $116.65, 182%

Source: Deutsche Bank

A Bouquet Of Roses -- $111.52 in the US

1. Russia -- $119.58, 107%

2. Japan -- $111.52, 100%

3. Mexico -- $111.52, 100%

4. UK -- $111.52, 100%

5. Australia -- $95.40, 86%

Source: Deutsche Bank

An iPhone 4S 16GB in the US

1. Russia -- $1,099.82, 169%

2. Brazil -- $1,054.82, 163%

3. Japan -- $939.92, 145%

4. China -- $933.27, 144%

5. India -- $902.46, 139%

Source: Deutsche Bank

Public Transportation (minimum fare) -- $2.50 in the US

1. Australia -- $3.63, 145%

2. Canada -- $3.03, 121%

3. UK -- $2.90, 116%

4. Canada -- $2.62, 105%

5. France -- $2.33, 93%

Source: Deutsche Bank

Cab Ride (for 3 km) -- $9.26 in the US

1. Germany (Munich) -- $14.49, 153%

2. Japan (Tokyo) -- $14.15, 149%

2. Germany (Berlin) -- $13.77, 145%

3. UK (London) -- $13.12, 138%

4. Australia (Sydney) -- $12.11, 127%

5. France (Paris) -- $11.60, 122%

Source: Deutsche Bank

Mercedes SLK 350 -- $51,000 in the US

1. Singapore -- $160,000, 314%

2. Australia -- $87,000, 171%

3. Hong Kong -- $86,000, 169%

4. France -- $65,000, 129%

5. South Africa -- $60,000, 118%

Source: Deutsche Bank

Gasoline (1L) -- $0.98 in the US

1. Hong Kong -- $2.30, 234%

2. UK -- $2.22, 226%

3. France -- $2.20, 225%

4. Germany -- $2.20, 225%

5. Japan -- $1.91, 195%

Source: Deutsche Bank

Movie Tickets -- $12.00 in the US

1. Australia (Sydney) -- $31.86, 266%

2. Japan (Tokyo)-- $21.04, 175%

3. Australia (Melbourne) -- $19.98, 167%

4. UK (London) -- $16.39, 137%

5. New Zealand (Wellington) -- $15.15, 126%

Source: Deutsche Bank

A Common Medicine -- Insulin -- $62.00

1. South Africa -- $33.00, 53%

2. New Zealand -- $31.00, 50%

3. Canada -- $18.50, 30%

4. UK -- $17.50, 28%

Source: Deutsche Bank

Business School Tuition (Relative To Harvard) -- $112,000

1. China Europe International Business School (China) -- $85,391, 76%

2. Rothman School of Management (Canada) -- $84.166, 75%

3. Melbourne Business School (Australia) -- $81,004, 72%

4. INSEAD (France) -- $77,931, 70%

5. London Business School (United Kingdom) -- $71,858, 64%

Source: Deutsche Bank

Apple MacBook -- $1,199

1. Brazil -- $1,977.00, 165%

2. South Africa -- $1739.79, 145%

3. New Zealand -- $1682.10, 140%

4. Germany -- $1,611.01, 134%

5. UK -- $1,591.35, 133%

Source: Deutsche Bank

A Cheap Date -- $183.01 in the US

1. Japan (Tokyo) -- $234.77, 128%

2. Australia (Sydney) -- $216.22, 118%

3. UK (London) -- $207.01, 113%

4. Canada (Toronto) -- $117.68, 97%

5. Russia (Moscow) -- $174.37, 95%

Source: Deutsche Bank

Most Basic Health Insurance -- $5,429.00 in the US

1. Australia -- $2,440.91, 45%

2. Japan -- $2,249.00, 41%

3. France -- $1,773.59, 33%

4. UK -- $1,200.31, 22%

5. New Zealand -- $1,035.79, 19%

Source: Deutsche Bank

