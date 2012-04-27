Look How Cheap Things Are In America Compared To Other Certain Countries

Photo: Yum! Brands
Deutsche Bank’s Global Markets Research Team recently published a report that compares the prices of American goods and services to prices around the world.Generally speaking, developing countries offered lower prices for comparable goods than developed countries. With the exception of Brazil.
You’ll quickly learn that Americans really have no business complaining about high prices.
However, there is one good/service that is excruciatingly expensive in the U.S. Can you guess what it is?
Each slide includes local prices in US dollar terms and the percentage relative to the US price.
1. Norway -- $6.79, 162%
2. Switzerland -- $6.82, 162%
3. Sweden -- $5.91, 141%
4. Brazil -- $5.68, 135%
5. Denmark -- $5.37, 128%
1. France -- $163.92, 188%
2. Russia -- $157.72, 159%
3. UK -- $156.11, 179%
4. New Zealand -- $138.00, 159%
5. Brazil -- $123.21, 142%
1. Russia (Moscow) -- $866.40, 197%
2. Australia (Sydney) -- $858.60, 196%
3. France (Paris) -- $483.70, 110%
4. UK (London) -- $458.80, 105%
5. Brazil (Sao Paulo) -- $439.50, 100%
1. Brazil -- $27.54, 184%
2. Japan -- $24.80, 165%
3. UK -- $23.50, 157%
4. France -- $21.36, 142%
5. Canada -- $19.15, 128%
1. Brazil -- $19.05, 765%
2. Germany -- $17.20, 691%
3. Japan -- $6.99, 281%
4. Russia -- $5.59, 224%
5. Australia -- $4.27, 171%
1. Japan -- $10.54, 192%
2. Australia -- $8.91, 162%
3. Malaysia -- $8.33, 151%
4. Singapore -- $8.20, 149%
5. France -- $8.12, 148%
1. Russia -- $154.37, 221%
2. Singapore -- $124.26, 178%
3. Japan -- $124.00, 177%
4. France -- $120.93, 173%
5. New Zealand -- $117.76, 168%
1. Australia -- $140.35, 219%
2. France -- $119.58, 187%
3. Germany -- $119.58, 187%
4. New Zealand -- $119.21, 186%
5. Malaysia -- $116.65, 182%
1. Russia -- $119.58, 107%
2. Japan -- $111.52, 100%
3. Mexico -- $111.52, 100%
4. UK -- $111.52, 100%
5. Australia -- $95.40, 86%
1. Russia -- $1,099.82, 169%
2. Brazil -- $1,054.82, 163%
3. Japan -- $939.92, 145%
4. China -- $933.27, 144%
5. India -- $902.46, 139%
1. Australia -- $3.63, 145%
2. Canada -- $3.03, 121%
3. UK -- $2.90, 116%
4. Canada -- $2.62, 105%
5. France -- $2.33, 93%
1. Germany (Munich) -- $14.49, 153%
2. Japan (Tokyo) -- $14.15, 149%
2. Germany (Berlin) -- $13.77, 145%
3. UK (London) -- $13.12, 138%
4. Australia (Sydney) -- $12.11, 127%
5. France (Paris) -- $11.60, 122%
1. Singapore -- $160,000, 314%
2. Australia -- $87,000, 171%
3. Hong Kong -- $86,000, 169%
4. France -- $65,000, 129%
5. South Africa -- $60,000, 118%
1. Hong Kong -- $2.30, 234%
2. UK -- $2.22, 226%
3. France -- $2.20, 225%
4. Germany -- $2.20, 225%
5. Japan -- $1.91, 195%
1. Australia (Sydney) -- $31.86, 266%
2. Japan (Tokyo)-- $21.04, 175%
3. Australia (Melbourne) -- $19.98, 167%
4. UK (London) -- $16.39, 137%
5. New Zealand (Wellington) -- $15.15, 126%
1. South Africa -- $33.00, 53%
2. New Zealand -- $31.00, 50%
3. Canada -- $18.50, 30%
4. UK -- $17.50, 28%
1. China Europe International Business School (China) -- $85,391, 76%
2. Rothman School of Management (Canada) -- $84.166, 75%
3. Melbourne Business School (Australia) -- $81,004, 72%
4. INSEAD (France) -- $77,931, 70%
5. London Business School (United Kingdom) -- $71,858, 64%
1. Brazil -- $1,977.00, 165%
2. South Africa -- $1739.79, 145%
3. New Zealand -- $1682.10, 140%
4. Germany -- $1,611.01, 134%
5. UK -- $1,591.35, 133%
1. Japan (Tokyo) -- $234.77, 128%
2. Australia (Sydney) -- $216.22, 118%
3. UK (London) -- $207.01, 113%
4. Canada (Toronto) -- $117.68, 97%
5. Russia (Moscow) -- $174.37, 95%
1. Australia -- $2,440.91, 45%
2. Japan -- $2,249.00, 41%
3. France -- $1,773.59, 33%
4. UK -- $1,200.31, 22%
5. New Zealand -- $1,035.79, 19%
