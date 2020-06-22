Dazzling photos show what the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse looked like around the world

- A rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse was visible in certain parts of the world on Sunday.
- This year’s solar eclipse took take place in many locations on the same day as the June solstice, which is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. This phenomenon will only occur twice in this century.
- Here are some of the most dazzling photos of the annual solar eclipse from around the world.
This special event occurs when the moon is at the farthest point from Earth in its orbit and passes between the Earth and the sun. During the annual event, the sun’s outer rim remains visible, creating a shining silhouette.
The celestial sighting was visible in parts of Africa and Asia, though NASA said that people could still be hundreds of miles away from the path of totality – the track of the Moon’s shadow across Earth’s surface – and still enjoy the view.
People of all ages gathered to see the eclipse in Japan.
Here’s what they saw:
People in India used x-ray film in order to see the eclipse.
The eclipse started from around 9 a.m. across India.
And it was visible in India until about 3 p.m.
The phenomenon was also partially visible in Dubai.
This photo was taken through a telescope at the Observatory at Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre in Dubai.
Special glasses were used in Indonesia.
And here was the view:
In China, people used zoom camera lenses in order to protect their eyes.
The sun’s outer rim can be seen here, creating a glowing ring.
The next annual solar eclipse will take place on June 10, 2021.
