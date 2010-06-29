Landslide Wipes Out Chinese Village, Pushing Flood Death Count Above 500

As China’s devastating floods continue, a landslide today wiped out an entire township.



The landslide buried 38 families — 107 people — in Dazhai Village in the southwest Guizhou Province. Officials have suspended rescue operations because of ongoing flood danger and say survival chances are slim, according to China Daily.

It pushes the reported death count past 500 in abnormally high flooding this year. Economic damage was estimated at $11 billion on Friday and is certainly much higher today.

