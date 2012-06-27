Rapper Daz Dillinger Is Literally Throwing Money At Homeless People

In an effort to promote a charity called MakeItRain.TV, rapper Daz Dillinger “made it rain” on the Venice Beach boardwalk, throwing $6,000 in singles into the air.



And some of the cash was thrown directly at unsuspecting homeless people, who, at the time, were too confused to understand what was happening.

The whole scene seemed a little humiliating for those getting money thrown directly at them, even if it was done with good intentions.

We can’t decide if this is incredibly generous or just plain disturbing. Check out the video below and decide for yourself.

