And Now There's A Daytrading Board Game On Kickstarter

Photo: Kickstarter.com

We’ve heard all about the various indicators of investor sentiment that are currently at multi-year highs – or in some cases, all-time highs – as stock markets reach their own record levels.What we haven’t seen until now is Daytrader – A Financial Board Game.



The project is already 65 per cent funded on Kickstarter.com.

Below is the description from the project page:



Daytrader is a financial board game that brings you the thrills and chills of investing in the stock market. This is your chance to become a fast thinking, investment-savvy day trader; but first… get a job!

First, work at the companies on the board to scrape together some cash so you can make trades in the companies you work for. The more employees a company has, the higher the company’s stock price.

Buy a company’s stock when it’s priced low and sell it when it’s high to maximise your gains and create greater wealth. When you have enough cash to retire be the first to get to the bank before the volatile market sets you back. If you can do that, you win!

Bring the trading floor to your dining room table with Daytrader!

Daytrader is for Ages 13 & up, has a playing time of 30 – 90 mins and is for 2 – 6 players.

Ushering in a new generation of investors?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.