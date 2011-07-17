RELIVE THE 1970s: Harleys, Bikinis And Speed-Racing At Daytona Beach

Photo: Tom Reavis (Futternut via Flickr)

Daytona Beach, Florida has been a mecca for off-road, beach driving, hosting car and motorcycle competitions for over 50 years.The local beach strip with its hard packed sand allows for vehicles to race around beach-goers.



Photographer Tom Reavis has an amazing gallery of photos taken in the 1970s and 1980s on the beaches of Daytona capturing wild motorcycle races, cool vintage cars, and the bikini styles of the time.

