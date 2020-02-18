End of Daytona 500 marred by scary wreck that sent the leader up in the air and down on his roof with the car on fire

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images Ryan Newman wrecked on the final lap of the 2020 Daytona 500.

Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the second-straight year and the third time overall with the second-closest finish at the Great American Race.

The finish of the race was marred by an ugly wreck in which the leader, Ryan Newman, was spun out, hitting the wall hard and then flipping into the air.

Newman’s car eventually landed on its roof with parts of the car in flames.

Newman was eventually removed from the car and taken directly to a local hospital. There was no word on his condition.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Denny Hamlin won his third Daytona 500 with the second-closest finish in the race’s history, but the finish was marred by a scary wreck that left a hush over the crowd and sent Ryan Newman to the hospital.

Newman was leading the race on the final lap as they approached the checkered flag. As he attempted to block the surge of Ryan Blaney, Newman was spun, hitting the wall hard. Newman was then hit hard by Corey LaJoie, sending Newman’s car airborne,

Newman’s car landed hard on its roof before coming to a rest with the car on fire and gas leaking heavily.

Here is the wreck as it happened live on Fox.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

As Hamlin celebrated the win, there was a noticeable quiet in the crowd as rescue crews worked to get the fire out, get the car flipped upright, and retrieve Newman from the car.

Newman was eventually pulled from the car and Fox reported that he was taken directly to a local hospital with no report on his condition.

Here is the replay.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This was the scene after Newman was pulled from his car.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The 42-year-old Newman is in his 21st season as a NASCAR driver. He has 18 career wins.

Many of the drivers sent out their thoughts and prayers to Newman after the race, including Hamlin.

“Number one, we’re praying for Ryan,” Hamlin told Fox after the race. He later added on ESPN: “The finish, the history, that’s all great. One day it will all sink in. But right now all I’m thinking about is Ryan Newman.”

Others took to Twitter.

Big prayers for Newman — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 18, 2020

This shit is real. We’re all on the road together doing what we love. Please let @RyanJNewman be ok here. ???? — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) February 18, 2020

Praying hard for @RyanJNewman. ???? — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) February 18, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.