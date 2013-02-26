Everything You Missed From The Daytona 500

Cork Gaines

Jimmie Johnson won his second Daytona 500 and Danica Patrick proved that she can race with the boys. But outside those solid performances, there were plenty of entertaining moments at the Super Bowl of NASCAR.

From James Franco’s unfortunate call, to Erin Andrews’ awkward kiss, to trippy track cams it was a wild start to NASCAR’s season. On the next few pages, we’ll take another look at our favourite clips and images from the Daytona 500.

Drivers are getting younger and younger

Dale Earnhardt Jr. tried to spell teammate Jimmie Johnson's name and missed the finish line

The most awkward moment of the day was 50 Cent trying to kiss Erin Andrews during the pre-race show

50 Cent then creepily followed Erin Andrews after she walked away

James Franco inadvertently insulted Danica Patrick when he ordered 'Drivers, and Danica, start your engines!'

// Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Danica was the pole-sitter, but chose to start outside and fell behind before the first lap was over

Don't you hate when you forget to shut your trunk?

The wreck also left a perfect tire imprint on the side of Kevin Harvick's car

Tony Stewart helped out in the garage as his crew worked to get his car back on the track

The Fox in-track cams offered a different view of the race

One aspect of NASCAR that is tough to judge on television is just how steep the tracks can be. A gyro-cam in the cars finally gives us a sense.

It took 90 laps, but Danica Patrick finally took the lead and became the first woman to lead a lap at the Daytona 500

The super-imposed track advertising had a weird side-affect on the cars

As the race neared the end, Danica Patrick was still very much in the hunt

Brad Keselowski held the lead late in the race despite his car being held together by tape

Now check out the best moments from the NBA All-Star game

Here's Everything You Missed From The NBA All-Star Game >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.