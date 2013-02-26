Everything You Missed From The Daytona 500

Jimmie Johnson won his second Daytona 500 and Danica Patrick proved that she can race with the boys. But outside those solid performances, there were plenty of entertaining moments at the Super Bowl of NASCAR.
From James Franco’s unfortunate call, to Erin Andrews’ awkward kiss, to trippy track cams it was a wild start to NASCAR’s season. On the next few pages, we’ll take another look at our favourite clips and images from the Daytona 500.
James Franco inadvertently insulted Danica Patrick when he ordered 'Drivers, and Danica, start your engines!'
Danica was the pole-sitter, but chose to start outside and fell behind before the first lap was over
One aspect of NASCAR that is tough to judge on television is just how steep the tracks can be. A gyro-cam in the cars finally gives us a sense.
It took 90 laps, but Danica Patrick finally took the lead and became the first woman to lead a lap at the Daytona 500
