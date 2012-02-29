Stunning Photos Of The Fiery Inferno That Stole The Show At The Daytona 500

Photo: Screenshot via ESPN

A bizarre crash at last night’s Daytona 500 led to a spectacular on-track fire that delayed the race for two hours.While a “jet dryer” truck was on the track during a caution, Juan Pablo Montoya’s car broke and crashed into the truck.



The collision caused jet fuel to leak from the truck, and it eventually ignited into a fiery inferno.

Luckily, no one was injured.

