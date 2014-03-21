The Last-Second Dayton Shot That Ruined Almost Everyone's Chances Of A Winning A Billion Dollars

Dayton upset Ohio State 60-59 in thrilling fashion in the first game of the NCAA Tournament.

Down 59-58, Dayton’s Vee Sanford’s blew by Aaron Craft and his a mid-range jumper with 3.8 seconds left. Craft couldn’t convert on the other end, and Dayton won 60-59.

According to ESPN, 80% of people picked Ohio State in their March Madness brackets. For the majority of Americans, the dream of winning Warren Buffett’s $US1 billion with a perfect bracket is dead.

The shot (full video below):

It’s better with sound:

