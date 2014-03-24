University Of Dayton President Crowd-Surfs, Takes Photo Next To Riot Police After Syracuse Upset

Dayton upset Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.

It’s the school’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 1984.

A wild scene erupted on campus after the win, and riot police were dispatched to control the crowd. The most unlikely reveler — school president Dr. Daniel J. Curran.

Curran crowd-surfed down Kiefaber Street as students tried to pass him beers and chanted, “Doc-tor Dan! Doc-tor Dan!”

He was ecstatic:

He also posed for pictures, including this one in front of riot police that Deadspin got its hands on.

It was a relatively good-natured celebration. There were only eight arrests, WDTN reports, which is significantly fewer than the 100 arrests at the school on St. Patrick’s Day.

Well done, Dr. Dan.

