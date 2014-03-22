Dayton Newspaper Epically Burns Ohio State

Ohio State University considers itself THE dominant college in Ohio.

This has been established in part thanks to the custom of OSU alumni and players emphasising the “THE” in “The Ohio State University.”

Friday morning Ohio State got a little taste of its own medicine.

The Dayton Daily News ran a headline on their front page Friday morning reading “THE University of Dayton”, along with an article about the No. 11 seed Dayton Flyers 60-59 last-second upset victory over the No. 6 seed Buckeyes. The Flyers remain the only team from Ohio in the tournament.

