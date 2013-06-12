Washington DC Staffer Says That Juvenile Twitter Wars Are A Key Tactic For Winning Senate Seats

Twitter/@BDayspringLast night, Politico’s James Hohmann posted an 1,800 word (!) story about the juvenile fights that Republican and Democratic senate campaign committee staffers have over Twitter.



Here’s an excerpt. Try not to slam your head through your desk:

DSCC deputy executive director [Matt] Canter celebrated the news that Rep. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) would not run for Senate. He joked that “Smoky the bear” might be the only candidate Republicans wanted more.

“You spelled ‘smokey’ wrong,” [National Republican Senatorial Committee Executive Director Brad] Dayspring tweeted.

“can u spell colorado?” Canter responded.

Dayspring then cited Democratic failures to recruit top-tier candidates in a trio of red states. “You’re the loud fan who celebrates after the 1st inning,” he tweeted at Canter.

You’re “the fan who vomits on himself after the 7th,” Canter responded.

“Well, at least you think I’m smart enough to wait for the 7th inning stretch,” said Dayspring.

This might look to you like a waste of time or a sign that campaign flacks often have defective personalities, but Dayspring assured Hohmman that these fights are part of an essential strategy for winning Senate seats:

“The ability to knock an opponent off balance, whether in sports or politics, is an important aspect of winning,” he said in an interview. “Twitter can be used effectively for that.” …

“It’s a constant campaign on Twitter, and for the niche audience that wants to follow the constant campaign it’s a unique insight into the mind of each campaign and campaign committee,” he said. “The audience for that might be 100 people. I’m just making up a number, but it’s an important 100 people.”

Time for some Real Talk: Brad Dayspring’s committed Twitter audience of 100 is not important for determining the outcome of 2014 Senate races.

In fact, I’m pretty confident you could fire all of these people and the outcome of next year’s Senate races would be entirely unchanged.

