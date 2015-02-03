'Shark Tank' investor explains how to make a great first impression

Before people knew him as an investor on Shark Tank, Daymond John made his millions from FUBU — a clothing line he launched with his friends in the early 90s. So, it’s safe to say that Daymond John knows a thing or two about fashion. The dapper Shark Tank investor and Moguls Mobile founder tells us how you should dress for success.
