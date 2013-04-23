INSTANT MBA: 'It Takes The Same Energy To Think Small As It Does To Think Big'

Today’s advice comes from Shark Tank’s Daymond John on Entreprenuer.com:



“When I first got into business I made a lot of bad decisions. If I miss 10% to 20% of opportunities because they’re a timely matter, then it is what it is.”

John is a multimillionaire entrepreneur known for his clothing line FUBU and as one of the investors on the popular reality show “Shark Tank.”

He says that when he makes a business decision, he doesn’t want to look back and regret it later, therefore, he takes his time. Instead of making snap decisions, John says to “wait just a minute.”

“It takes the same energy to think small as it does to think big. So dream big and think bigger.”

