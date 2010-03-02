Daylight Saving Threatens To Kick The Market Downward

It’s not just the body clocks of Americans that will get kicked around when daylight saving time returns in two weeks. The stock market also tends to suffer from the annual ritual of springing forward and falling back.



Although the research in this field is controversial, an important study has shown that the average return after a daylight savings weekend is far lower than expected. The average negative return for daylight saving weekends is 200 to 500 per cent larger than the average negative return for other weekends of the year.

This year, daylight saving time will strike on March 14th. The market will be reacting to the industrial production index. If the numbers come in too low, it will be read by many as a sign that the economy may be slipping into a recession. If they come in too high, many will worry that it is a sign that the economy is in danger of over-heating and that the Fed will tighten even more quickly. In other words, the industrial production numbers may give people plenty of reasons to sell stocks.

The daylight saving effect on the market is a more extreme version of the weekend effect, where the market tends to open lower than it closed on Friday. In the US alone, a 1999 study found, the effect added up to a one day loss of tens of billions of dollars. A disproportionate share of big market crashes have occurred following a clock-resetting weekend.

Of course, this kind of thing should always be taken with a grain of salt. Recent studies have argued that the effect has been overstated. One study, based on the Australian stock market, found no significant effect at all.

The only thing we can do is wait and see. And, of course, hedge.

