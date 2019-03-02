Daylight-saving time ends on November 7 – here’s why we have it and why some lawmakers want to make it permanent

Sunset over the Arizona desert Shutterstock

At 2 a.m. ET on November 7, Americans will “fall back” to end daylight-saving time.

Common wisdom about daylight-saving time is that it originated with farming, but it really goes back to World War I.

Most of the US, with the exception of Hawaii, Arizona, and many territories, recognizes daylight-saving time.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On November 7 at 2 a.m. ET, most US states will end over eight months of daylight-saving time by “falling back” and moving their clocks an hour behind, gaining an hour of sleep, and trading an earlier sunrise for less sunlight at the end of the day.

Thinkers including Benjamin Franklin, the New Zealand scientist George Hudson, and the Englishman William Willett advocated for plans that would give them more sunlight in the day going all the way back to the 18th and 19th centuries.

The US and several European countries enacted daylight-saving time during World War I and World War II as an energy-conservation measure and kept it during peacetime.

Today, most of the US, with the exception of Hawaii, Arizona, and many US territories, recognizes daylight-saving time. While many northern states appreciate the extra hour of sun, some states that experience unbearable heat in the summer prefer an hour of nighttime instead and stay on standard time all year round.

There are other states and lawmakers, however, that want more sun. Several states have taken action to make daylight-saving time permanent, and a bipartisan group of senators is now making a renewed push to make daylight-saving time last all year nationwide.

Here’s the full history of daylight-saving time in the US.