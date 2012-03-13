Daylight Saving Time Might Be Making Us Dumber

Photo: Flickr/MC Quinn

The hour we lost Sunday morning not only sliced into valuable snoozing time, it’s also messing with high school students’ test scores. A report published in the Journal of Neuroscience, Psychology and Economics looked at 10 years of SAT scores from Indiana, where up until two years ago only 15 of the state’s 92 counties moved their clocks forward.



Researchers found that scores in counties that observed the leap forward were about 16 points lower (2 per cent) than those that did not.

According to Psychology Today:

Researchers blame thrown-off circadian rhythms and attendant disruption in melatonin function, which indirectly tax the body and brain. Because the SAT tests aptitude, investigators cautiously suggest DST observance leads to brain damage.

The daylight saving shift has also been linked to an increase in heart attacks and traffic accidents on the following Monday.

SEE ALSO: Why Americans Need More Sleep >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.