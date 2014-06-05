Here's What Happens At The Pre-Work Dance Parties That Are Popular With NYC's Startup Crowd

You’ll have to get up at the crack of dawn to take part in Silicon Alley’s hottest new party.
Daybreaker is an event created by General Assembly co-founder Matthew Brimer and Super Sprowtz founder and CEO Radha Agrawal — and it gets going early.
Starting at 7 a.m., young professionals gather to dance, network, and have a good time. The dance party takes place at hot New York City night clubs, but there are definitely no illicit substances involved.
Daybreaker guests drink tea and organic juices instead of gin and tonics, and the emphasis is on getting a healthy start to the day. It fits in well with the cofounders’ interests — Agrawal’s company, Super Sprowtz, is a Michelle Obama-endorsed media venture that promotes nutrition education for kids.
They even had yoga with Lululemon starting at 6:00 for those looking for an even earlier start.
“It’s a great way to start the day off with a bang, and without alcohol,” Brimer said to Business Insider. “It’s very much a workout.”
The hosts’ techie friends are taking note, too. Brimer and Agrawal say that New York City-based startups have been well-represented at past Daybreaker events: Soundcloud, Shutterstock, Flavorpill, and Thrillist, to name a few. 400 people were signed up for the most recent event; they pay $US25 to get into the party ($35 with yoga).
“What’s exciting about Daybreaker is that it fosters this community where entrepreneurs can be creative,” Brimer said to Business Insider. “So there’s the physical aspect, but also the social energy, open-minded, and artistic side to it.”
Business Insider attended a recent Daybreaker event to see what the hype is all about.
The party went down at Verboten, a hip club on Wythe Street in Williamsburg. At 7 a.m., the street was quiet, and it didn't seem like anyone was around.
Inside, a few people were getting down on the dance floor, though this was nothing compared to what was to come later.
Over at the bar, there was a wide selection of natural beverages. Runa is a Brooklyn-based company that makes energy drinks out of guayusa, a leaf that grows in the Amazon.
The booth had a large Daybreaker logo on the front. Note the juice and coffee cup on the lower ledge.
Daybreaker cofounders Radha Agrawal (left) and Matthew Briner (right) pose with Agrawal's twin sister, Miki, who describes herself as a serial entrepreneur. 'When you leave here, you're flying so high,' Miki said, adding that she was heading to work right after the party was over.
Travel blogger Patricia Serrano (a.k.a. Fresh Traveller) danced in a Pocahontas costume. 'I wake up early anyway, and this is the healthiest possible way to go clubbing,' she told Business Insider. 'Plus, I get to wear my Halloween costume again.'
Entrepreneur Sahil Rahman posed for our cameras. Rahman founded Globe Year, an experiential travel program for recent college graduates.
This raver told us the creative energy at Daybreaker gets him ready for the work day. 'My best days at (work) are when I go into the office right after this,' he said.
Indie band Great Caesar put on a great performance, as did freestyle rapper Salomon Faye and opera singer Lilla Heinrich.
Agrawal's Super Sprowtz mascots even made an appearance. Back in February, Michelle Obama danced with these veggies on CBS to promote nutrition.
We were pretty disoriented when we got outside. Forgetting it was still morning, we told the bouncer to 'have a good night!'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.