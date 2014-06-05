Here's What Happens At The Pre-Work Dance Parties That Are Popular With NYC's Startup Crowd

You’ll have to get up at the crack of dawn to take part in Silicon Alley’s hottest new party.

Daybreaker is an event created by General Assembly co-founder Matthew Brimer and Super Sprowtz founder and CEO Radha Agrawal — and it gets going early.

Starting at 7 a.m., young professionals gather to dance, network, and have a good time. The dance party takes place at hot New York City night clubs, but there are definitely no illicit substances involved.

Daybreaker guests drink tea and organic juices instead of gin and tonics, and the emphasis is on getting a healthy start to the day. It fits in well with the cofounders’ interests — Agrawal’s company, Super Sprowtz, is a Michelle Obama-endorsed media venture that promotes nutrition education for kids.

They even had yoga with Lululemon starting at 6:00 for those looking for an even earlier start.

“It’s a great way to start the day off with a bang, and without alcohol,” Brimer said to Business Insider. “It’s very much a workout.”

The hosts’ techie friends are taking note, too. Brimer and Agrawal say that New York City-based startups have been well-represented at past Daybreaker events: Soundcloud, Shutterstock, Flavorpill, and Thrillist, to name a few. 400 people were signed up for the most recent event; they pay $US25 to get into the party ($35 with yoga).

“What’s exciting about Daybreaker is that it fosters this community where entrepreneurs can be creative,” Brimer said to Business Insider. “So there’s the physical aspect, but also the social energy, open-minded, and artistic side to it.”

Business Insider attended a recent Daybreaker event to see what the hype is all about.

