I Raved On A Boat At 6:00 AM With The Craziest Crowd Of New Yorkers In Startups And It Was Amazing

I never thought I’d go to a wild dance party on a boat at 6 am, but now that I have once, I can’t wait to do it again.

I’m not into electronic music at all, but I was inspired by Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, who has said that his experiences going to raves shaped his view on the world and ultimately helped him build his company into a billion-dollar business.

Could I get the same “experiential epiphany” squishing into a room with a crowd of strangers to dance to music I don’t even like?

Daybreaker, a monthly, early-morning dance party that attracts techies and startup employees from all over New York, sounded like the perfect way to try to find out.

Daybreaker was hosting a Halloween-themed extravaganza on a boat that started at 6 a.m. Business Insider colleague Melia Robinson and I decided to check it out and see what all the hype was about.

