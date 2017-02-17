McDonald's restaurants across the country are shutting down for a 'Day Without Immigrants' protest

McDonald’s locations across the United States are shutting down on a “Day Without Immigrants.”

On Thursday, organisers in cities across the country encouraged immigrants not to show up for work or patronize businesses, to show how crucial they are to the American economy.

According to reports on social media, some McDonald’s locations are feeling the impact and have been forced to close for the day.

“I was going to stop at McDonald’s for breakfast, but it’s closed,” one Facebook user from New Jersey wrote. “I hear it’s closed because this is the day immigrants are taking off as protest to Trump’s immigration law. I was annoyed at first until I realised why it was closed. Now I’m in full support of anything that goes against Trump and his ilk.”

“Just FYI. Today is immigrants day,” another Facebook user from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma wrote. “In spirit of it the McDonald’s on Douglas off the highway is closed. True story. Enjoy your day.”

It is unclear if franchisees purposefully closed their locations. However, in at least in one instance, it seems that workers simply did not show up.

The “Day Without Immigrants” protest comes in response to President Donald Trump’s plans to build a wall along the Mexican boarder, as well as his promise to pass more aggressive deportation policies. By refusing to work, immigrants involved in the protest attempt to demonstrate how exactly the US would be impacted by increased deportations and new immigration policies.

Tried to get a cup of coffee at McDonald’s, closed. Went to next one, closed. I don’t need coffee. #DayWithoutImmigrants ????????

— ❄️ReginaSmith❄️ (@regina_smith67) February 16, 2017

The Mcdonald’s on Union and New York isn’t open.. it’s supposed to be 24/7 lol #DayWithoutImmigrants pic.twitter.com/QR85HyEPYY

— Juárez ???? (@RogerDaJuiceman) February 16, 2017

McDonald’s in Green Hills only taking orders in drive-thru due to shortage of workers who are participating in #DayWithoutImmigrants pic.twitter.com/nbRIsws6Sv

— FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) February 16, 2017

OK I’m affected by this somehow. The McDonald’s where I have breakfast is closed. Very unusual! #DayWithoutImmigrants

— Doctor???? (@SQLAmerica) February 16, 2017

OMG the McDonald’s is closed… One less day receiving a fucked up order. #whocares #DayWithoutImmigrants

— . (@Brenard0) February 16, 2017

My best friend work at McDonald’s, & nobody showed to work. #nofoodforyall #Daywithoutimmigrants

— LXRDXFLVCKX ♕ (@JadaBabie) February 16, 2017

