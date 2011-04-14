Day Trade Well: The Evolution

HedgeFundLive.com — About a month ago, I arrived at the offices at 12 Engle Street to find my keyboard and personal affects mysteriously missing from my usual seat. Sensing my confusion, Mr. Petak brusquely informed me that I had been assigned to the back room. My first thought was “No! Not back there!” My removal from the lively and familiar front desk to the isolation of the back seemed like certain punishment. Once my emotions had subsided, Marc pulled me aside and explained the true nature of my reassignment. My mission was clear; I was charged with building the Day Trade Well channel into its own unique brand and impart the culture I had been taught to the junior traders, Justin and Eric.

click Here for full article.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/13277

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.