Photographer Creates Stunning Images Of New York By Sitting In A Crane All Day Long

Stephen Wilkes Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York

Stephen Wilkes, a photographer in the tri-state area, created a day to night series of iconic locations throughout the world, many of them in Manhattan.

Featured in Time, Wilkes discussed that he’s not a collector of “single moments”, the shots he takes span the entirety of a day, shooting one specific place where many moments take place throughout the day. People coming and going, reunions and goodbyes.

Then he puts it all together into one stunning photo.

Time reports:

For the shoots, Wilkes wakes before dawn and often uses a crane to get at least 50 ft. (15 m) above his subjects. He takes the first pictures by daybreak. He’ll have shot 1,200 to 1,500 more by the time he wraps up 12 to 15 hours later. About 50 make it into the final photograph, an editing process that can take months. While he’s shooting, there are no bathroom breaks. Meals, if he decides to eat at all, are brought up in a bucket.

