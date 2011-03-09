Pictures Of My Morning With Raj Rajaratnam

I arrived at the U.S District courthouse in downtown Manhattan at 8 am this morning, read for the Raj show to begin.
My company? About 15 male photographers, cameramen and reporters with microphones in hand…
Raj's trial is taking place at the United States District Court in Manhattan, named after former Senator Patrick Moynihan
There was anxiety about whether Raj might go through the front entrance, not the Worth Street entrance where we were all camped. But all we could do was wait.
Most wheeling little suitcases, presumably filled with papers and documents: no laptops or electronics are allowed in the courtroom
This woman was pushing a trolley filled with papers that the government will be using to prosecute Raj
One of the trolleys had government documents relating to ex-McKinsey employee Anil Kumar, bundled into a specific folder. They say he'll be the first to testify.
At about 8.45 they decided to put up some barricades, but there wasn't much need... It wasn't a media circus like the Madoff trial
At one point a rumour started that Raj was going through the front!!! Everyone sprinted toward Pearl St, but it was a false alarm. These photographers are taking a break after the dash...
And then it was time!! After an earlier drive-by, Raj's chauffeured SUV pulled up outside the courthouse.
He was immediately surrounded by a throng of cameramen and all I could see was a yellow jacket, but I weasled my way inside the crowd and there he was!
Right in front of my face.... Walking slowly, very calm and chilled out, wearing a blue patterned tie and crisp white shirt.
