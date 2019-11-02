Almost 300,000 Day of the Dead flowers are sold in just 3 days by a single family in Mexico. Here's how they made a successful business out of the festivities.

- Day of the Dead is a tradition that has been going on for more than 3,000 years.
- It’s a Mexicancelebration of the deceased that begins on October 31 and lasts until November 2.
- Each year families and loved ones use a special flower called cempasúchitl to honour the loved ones who have passed on.
- The Telésforo family in Mexico City grows and sells this flower every year and has made a successful business out of it.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The Day of the Dead is a Mexican celebration for those who have passed on.
Source: Insider,Business Insider Today
It’s a tradition that has been going on for nearly 3,000 years.
Source: Insider,Business Insider Today
In Mexico, a particular flower plays a big role in the celebrations.
Source: Business Insider Today
The flowers are called cempasúchiles.
Source: Insider,Business Insider Today
Over hundreds of thousands of cempasúchiles are sold this time of year.
Source: Mexican Government,Business Insider Today
Cempasúchiles are placed on altars and tombstones.
Source: Business Insider Today
Female dancers, often dressed as the skeleton la catrina, also sometimes wear crowns made from cempasúchitles.
Source: Popsugar, Business Insider Today
The flowers are meant to guide the spirits back to their homes to be reunited with their loved ones.
Source: Business Insider Today
For the past 30 years, the Telésforo family has grown and cultivated these flowers in Mexico City.
Source: Business Insider Today
The family business has seen a spike in flower sales recently, as the Day of the Dead has transformed from a religious holiday to a popular worldly celebration.
Source: Business Insider Today
This holiday’s celebrations start at the end of October and continue through the first week of November.
Source: Business Insider Today
During this time, the streets are filled with music and ornate costumes…
Source: Business Insider Today
…and the markets are flooded with flowers.
Source: Business Insider Today
The Telésforo family starts preparing two months before the holiday begins.
Source: Business Insider Today
Preparation involves planting over 150,000 seeds.
Source: Business Insider Today
Less than 15 employees spend about eight hours a day watering the land.
Source: Business Insider Today
It’s a job that involves the entire family.
Source: Business Insider Today
“On a normal day the sun rays wake us up,” Rodolfo Telésforo told Business Insider. “We come, then we sow, we work, we water…”
Source: Business Insider Today
“…and the sun itself tells us when we should go to rest at home,” he said.
Source: Business Insider Today
The Telésforo family has tried to increase their production by around 20% every year.
Source: Business Insider Today
“Year after year we exceed expectations, the production is increasing. Every year we sow a little more,” Martin Telésforo said.
Source: Business Insider Today
Last year, the family sold over 230,000 flowers.
Source: Business Insider Today
This year, the Telésforo hopes to sell more than 300,000.
Source: Business Insider Today
Over 72,000 tons of cempasúchiles were produced in 2018, which is an increase of 380% from the previous year.
Source: Business Insider Today
Experts say that sales of the flower have increased as migration shifted from rural areas towards more metropolitan areas.
Source: Business Insider Today
Locally, the flowers in Mexico City’s flower markets sell for around $US1.31 (25 pesos).
Source: Business Insider Today
But in Ciudad Juarez, a city just south of El Paso, Texas, the flowers are $US5 (50 pesos).
Source: Business Insider Today
The government estimated in 2016 that Mexicans spent more than $US47 (900 pesos) on the Day of the Dead decorations.
Source: Business Insider Today
In addition to cempasúchiles, people celebrating the Day of the Dead also buy pecked paper, sugar skulls, tequila, and the traditional pan de muertos, which is a traditional sweet bread.
Source: Office of the Federal Prosecutor,Business Insider Today
The celebration of the Day of the Dead allowed the Telésforo family to turn their small farm into a profitable business.
Source: Business Insider Today
“What makes me the proudest is that I’ve been able to elevate my family into a more affluent way of life,” Telésforo told Business Insider.
Source: Business Insider Today
In addition to profit, it’s also a source of pride for the family that Mexicans around the country will honour their loved ones with the flowers they grew.
Source: Business Insider Today
And they hope the next generation follows in their footsteps.
Source: Business Insider Today
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.