Almost 300,000 Day of the Dead flowers are sold in just 3 days by a single family in Mexico. Here's how they made a successful business out of the festivities.

Fabiana Buontempo, Anneke Ball
Miguel Tovar/LatinContent/Getty ImagesThe traditional flowers called cempasúchitles are placed on altars and tombs across Mexico and beyond.
  • Day of the Dead is a tradition that has been going on for more than 3,000 years.
  • It’s a Mexicancelebration of the deceased that begins on October 31 and lasts until November 2.
  • Each year families and loved ones use a special flower called cempasúchitl to honour the loved ones who have passed on.
  • The Telésforo family in Mexico City grows and sells this flower every year and has made a successful business out of it.
The Day of the Dead is a Mexican celebration for those who have passed on.

VideoblockPeople gather to light candles and put out flowers to honour their passed loved ones.

It’s a tradition that has been going on for nearly 3,000 years.

Blacklight Productions/Getty ImagesDay of the Dead celebrations in the streets of Mexico.

In Mexico, a particular flower plays a big role in the celebrations.

Tortugas al Viento/Business InsiderThis flower is a special way to honour deceased loved ones.

The flowers are called cempasúchiles.

Tortugas al Viento/Business InsiderThe cempasúchil flower is usually a vibrant yellow colour.

Over hundreds of thousands of cempasúchiles are sold this time of year.

Tortugas al Viento/Business InsiderFlower markets are very busy at the end of October.

Cempasúchiles are placed on altars and tombstones.

Tortugas al Viento/Business InsiderFarmers preparing flowers for the Day of the Dead celebration.

Female dancers, often dressed as the skeleton la catrina, also sometimes wear crowns made from cempasúchitles.

Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty ImagesA young girl carrying a basket of cempasuchil flowers.

The flowers are meant to guide the spirits back to their homes to be reunited with their loved ones.

Tortugas al Viento/Business InsiderDay of the Dead flower petals.

For the past 30 years, the Telésforo family has grown and cultivated these flowers in Mexico City.

Tortugas al Viento/Business InsiderThe Telésforo family posing in front of their farm.

The family business has seen a spike in flower sales recently, as the Day of the Dead has transformed from a religious holiday to a popular worldly celebration.

Tortugas al Viento/Business InsiderThe selling of these flowers is a consistent business in Mexico.

This holiday’s celebrations start at the end of October and continue through the first week of November.

Blacklight Productions/Getty ImagesOrnate costumes and makeup is used to celebrate.

During this time, the streets are filled with music and ornate costumes…

Blacklight Productions/Getty ImagesCostumes and music fill the streets.

…and the markets are flooded with flowers.

Tortugas al Viento/Business InsiderMarkets work hard to keep up with the demand of these flowers.

The Telésforo family starts preparing two months before the holiday begins.

Tortugas al Viento/Business InsiderPrepping the flowers for the Day of the Dead celebrations.

Preparation involves planting over 150,000 seeds.

Tortugas al Viento/Business InsiderPreparing for the growing of the flowers takes time.

Less than 15 employees spend about eight hours a day watering the land.

Tortugas al Viento/Business InsiderA family member watering the flowers.

It’s a job that involves the entire family.

Tortugas al Viento/Business InsiderEvery family member helps harvest the flowers.

“On a normal day the sun rays wake us up,” Rodolfo Telésforo told Business Insider. “We come, then we sow, we work, we water…”

Tortugas al Viento/Business InsiderA member of the Telésforo family.

“…and the sun itself tells us when we should go to rest at home,” he said.

Tortugas al Viento/Business InsiderA family member picking out some of the flowers that have bloomed.

The Telésforo family has tried to increase their production by around 20% every year.

Tortugas al Viento/Business InsiderA young family member picking some flowers.

“Year after year we exceed expectations, the production is increasing. Every year we sow a little more,” Martin Telésforo said.

Tortugas al Viento/Business InsiderMartin Telésforo is the patriarch of the family business.

Last year, the family sold over 230,000 flowers.

Tortugas al Viento/Business InsiderDay of the Dead is a big opportunity for the family business to make money.

This year, the Telésforo hopes to sell more than 300,000.

Tortugas al Viento/Business InsiderThe family hopes to increase their business each year.

Over 72,000 tons of cempasúchiles were produced in 2018, which is an increase of 380% from the previous year.

Tortugas al Viento/Business InsiderPeople travel to local flower markets to purchase these flowers.

Experts say that sales of the flower have increased as migration shifted from rural areas towards more metropolitan areas.

Tortugas al Viento/Business InsiderSales of the flowers have recently increased.

Locally, the flowers in Mexico City’s flower markets sell for around $US1.31 (25 pesos).

Tortugas al Viento/Business InsiderDay of the Dead has become more of a global tradition in recent years.

But in Ciudad Juarez, a city just south of El Paso, Texas, the flowers are $US5 (50 pesos).

Tortugas al Viento/Business InsiderIn certain parts of the country, these flowers vary in price.

The government estimated in 2016 that Mexicans spent more than $US47 (900 pesos) on the Day of the Dead decorations.

ReutersFace paint and jewels is common for Day of the Dead.

In addition to cempasúchiles, people celebrating the Day of the Dead also buy pecked paper, sugar skulls, tequila, and the traditional pan de muertos, which is a traditional sweet bread.

Jan Sochor/Getty ImagesSkulls are a popular decoration.

The celebration of the Day of the Dead allowed the Telésforo family to turn their small farm into a profitable business.

Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

“What makes me the proudest is that I’ve been able to elevate my family into a more affluent way of life,” Telésforo told Business Insider.

Tortugas al Viento/Business InsiderThe business will hopefully be passed down to generations.

In addition to profit, it’s also a source of pride for the family that Mexicans around the country will honour their loved ones with the flowers they grew.

Tortugas al Viento/Business InsiderGrowing these flowers is a special tradition for the Telésforo family.

And they hope the next generation follows in their footsteps.

Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

